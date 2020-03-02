Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is now getting competition on Michigan television screens, but political observers say the former New York City mayor's spending has already been "unprecedented" and "astounding."

With eight days remaining before the state's March 10 presidential primary election, Bloomberg's campaign has spent nearly $12 million on TV ads in Michigan, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts began airing their own ads in the last week. But Bloomberg, who's been running ads since late November, has outspent their combined total by a $13-to-$1 margin, according to the network's tracking.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP)

Bloomberg joined the race for president Nov. 25, months after other candidates. He skipped the first four states to vote on the Democratic nomination and invested heavily in states with nominating contests on Tuesday and afterward.

“He didn’t have much choice," David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, said of Bloomberg's spending. "If he was going to get in, this is probably the only way he could do it."

Bloomberg's campaign had aired or reserved about $11.8 million in ad time in Michigan as of Monday, according the watchdog group's analysis of data from the firm Advertising Analytics. Warren, who began running ads here Sunday, had aired or reserved about $606,000 in ads while Sanders, who began running ads Wednesday, had aired or reserved about $312,000 in commercials.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Saturday's South Carolina primary, and Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hadn't aired significant numbers of ads in Michigan as of Monday.

Bloomberg's TV ad spending in the state was more than all of the candidates — Republican and Democratic — spent on ads ahead of Michigan's 2016 primary combined, according to the campaign finance network.

"This is unprecedented spending," said Simon Schuster, the network's executive director, of Bloomberg's ads.

Much of Bloomberg's spending has focused on the Detroit area television market, where he's shelled out $5.1 million for ads on the region's four broadcast channels, according to disclosures with the Federal Communications Commission.

In that same market, Warren had spent $367,025 and Sanders had spent about $166,000, according to disclosures available as of Monday afternoon.

The spending totals reflected the overall financial advantage held by Bloomberg's self-funded campaign. Bloomberg's net worth is about $55 billion, according to Forbes. He co-founded the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981, a Forbes biography of him says.

As of the end of January, Bloomberg's campaign had spent $409 million nationally, according to a campaign finance disclosure. With eight months to go until the November election, Oakland University's Dulio noted that Bloomberg's spending was over halfway to the $700 million that Barack Obama's campaign spent in 2008.

"The numbers are truly astounding," he said.

But Dulio also explained money doesn't necessarily decide who wins an election. Candidates still have to have a compelling message, connect with voters and give people a reason to support them, he said.

"Money matters," Dulio added, "but it’s not the silver bullet."

