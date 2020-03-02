Washington — The prospect of Bernie Sanders as the Democratic presidential nominee has made some party insiders nervous, but several top Michigan Democrats insist those folks are overreacting.

“The panic that some people seem to be embracing is way overstated,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, Michigan’s senior House Democrat who is neutral in the primary.

“Every one of our candidates, including Bernie, brings certain strengths and certain challenges, and it's just different with each one.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

But Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, is unhappy that Sanders is not a Democrat, and she worries about his devotion to helping down-ballot candidates.

“As the Democratic nominee, you’re supposed to be working down ticket and pulling all ships up. ... We need to keep the House. We need to get the Senate. It’s not just about getting the presidency but about the overall survival of our party,” said Lawrence, whose endorsed candidate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, quit the race in December.

“I was really relieved to hear the senator say that no matter who wins, he’s going to fight with them to win and beat Donald Trump.”

The anxiety over Sanders, a democratic socialist in office for 40 years, centers on electability and whether his far-left platform could turn off politically moderate swing voters, especially in the suburbs.

Former Vice President Joe Biden clinched a blow-out victory Saturday in South Carolina’s contest, but Sanders remains well-positioned headed into Super Tuesday when 14 states hold primaries. Wins in delegate-rich states like California and Texas could help propel Sanders to the nomination if he builds up a significant lead.

Sanders won Michigan's 2016 primary in an upset over Hillary Clinton, and the state is readying to vote on March 10. President Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes.

“There’s so much anxiety to replace this historically bad president — this president who is a danger to our democracy itself — that people want a nominee yesterday,” said freshman Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township.

Levin favors Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and campaigned for her in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, but he allows that Sanders has "tremendous appeal" among some Trump voters.

"Sen. Sanders’ strengths are his authenticity and his direct appeal for workers’ economic self-interest. They really believe he's for them,” said Levin, whose district includes blue-collar Macomb County.

“I don’t particularly wish that Bernie Sanders would talk about socialism in Cuba and these other places, but I don’t think at the end of the day that’s what people are going to vote on. They’re going to vote about their own situation."

Levin was referring to the outcry last week after Sanders in a "60 Minutes" interview praised the literacy programs of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Sanders supporters claim his youth-heavy movement will turn out new voters needed to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, including vulnerable office holders in right-of-center battlegrounds.

“The expansion of the electorate is exactly what we need to go toward,” said Detroit U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only member of Michigan’s delegation to endorse Sanders.

She likened the wariness of Sanders to the jitters Democrats had about "the unknown Barack Hussein Obama" when he first ran for president. Party insiders fretted that Obama would hurt Democrats on the 2008 ballot, she said. Instead, they expanded control in both chambers of Congress.

“This seems to be a continuation of similar politicking that happens in the Democratic Party," said Tlaib, who like Sanders identifies as a democratic socialist.

"My residents don't want a sellout. They don’t want somebody who has a ‘D’ next to their name, who gets into office, and everything they promise doesn’t actually happen," she added. "It's really about the issues he stands for and the policies."

Premature jitters

Mark LaChey, a Democratic National Committee member in Saugatuck, said Democrats’ jitters about down-ballot races and losing the House majority are premature and generated by the "chattering class."

“Because we still have straight-ticket voting here in Michigan, people can show up and vote for, say, Bernie as the nominee, vote straight ticket, and that will sweep in all the other Democrats,” said LaChey, a supporter of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who ended his campaign Sunday.

Alternatively, a Democrat uncomfortable voting for Sanders may skip him but vote for Democrats down ballot, LaChey said.

"Enthusiasm level — that is a different question. But if we drive out our base and get the suburban moms, et cetera, that we had in 2018, then we’ll be fine," he said.

Southfield attorney Barry J. Goodman, another DNC member, argued Sanders would have a "much more difficult road" to the presidency than Biden, saying the public isn't ready to leap from the status quo to a government takeover of health care.

“Medicare for All is an end goal that everyone should embrace, but you need to take steps to get there,” said Goodman, who has helped raise money for Biden andcontributed the maximum $2,800 to his campaign.

“Republicans are salivating for Sanders to be the Democratic candidate, and I think there's a lot of baggage that has not come out yet.”

Republicans have already begun trying to cast Democrats as socialists linked to Sanders. The group Better Future Michigan aired ads against Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township by invoking Sanders' Medicare for All plan, even though Peters has not signed on to his proposal.

Campaign with Sanders?

Last week, Peters and other moderately liberal Democrats from Michigan avoided talking about Sanders or committing to campaigning with him.

“I will support whoever our Democratic nominee for president is,” said Peters, who does not intend to endorse in the primary.

A former congressman from Oakland County, Peters said he has always outperformed the Democratic base, "and that’s my intention to do that again."

“I run my own campaign based on my own work and the passion I have for Michigan, and voters have always responded very favorably to that," Peters said. "People appreciate my bipartisanship and effectiveness, and I wouldn't expect this to be any different."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who in 2018 flipped a Lansing-area district long held by Republicans, said “it’s too early to say” if she’d campaign with Sanders if he's the nominee.

“I just think people are really sick of all-or-nothing politics,” said Slotkin, a Holly Democrat who has no plans to endorse in the primary.

Asked if a Sanders nomination could jeopardize her seat, Slotkin said she wouldn't have won in 2018 without people splitting their ticket.

"The people in my district proved that they are independently minded," she said. "I just think that people are smart enough, and we don't give them enough credit to say, 'I'm going to pick the person over the party.'"

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, also flipped a Republican district in 2018. Stevens said she’s running for reelection on her own record.

She is backing former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has not competed in the early primary states but will have his first test among voters on Super Tuesday.

"He’s running a terrific and energetic campaign in Michigan, speaking to the heart of the issues that voters want addressed," Stevens said. "That’s affordable health care, that’s an infrastructure deal that’s actually going to get done, a return to civility and uniting the country."

Democrats like U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who are not taking sides, are looking beyond Tuesday and Michigan’s primary next week to the day the disparate wings of the party must try to unite behind a nominee.

More party infighting would just help Trump, the Dearborn Democrat said, lamenting last week's debate in South Carolina where candidates "came in to destroy each other."

"I refuse to be drawn into the pot-stirring. We have to be united behind whoever the candidate is," Dingell said. "I’m going to pull people together. I’m focused on November."

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/02/michigan-democratic-leaders-stand-bernie-sanders/4927934002/