Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will make another stop in Michigan on Thursday, five days before the state's presidential primary election.

Bloomberg's campaign said Monday the Democratic candidate will visit Macomb County, a key political battleground that helped President Donald Trump win Michigan in 2016. It is also an area of blue-collar workers and conservative-leaning Democrats that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has targeted during his runs for the White House.

The campaign didn't release other details of the stop but said Bloomberg will also be in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Then he is scheduled to campaign in Florida Friday and Saturday.

Buy Photo Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg signs autographs for supporters during the opening of his Eastern Market campaign office in Detroit on Saturday, December 21, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

"Mike is running for president to unite our country when it is more divided than ever and to defeat Donald Trump," said Dan Kanninen, states director for Bloomberg's campaign. "Nowhere is Mike’s commitment to delivering a Democratic victory in November more clear than in the key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida, and Mike is excited to return to them this week."

Michigan is beginning to attract of flurry of candidate visits. After 14 states, including Texas and California, hold their primaries on Tuesday, which is known as Super Tuesday, Michigan holds the most Democratic delegates among the six states that vote in the next round of contests on March 10.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will both hold events in Detroit's Eastern Market within a couple of blocks of each other.

Bloomberg, who has invested heavily in Michigan, last visited the state a month ago on Feb. 4, when he held his own event in Detroit.

Macomb County in 2016 was crucial to Trump, who became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to carry the state. Trump won the county in southeast Michigan by 12 percentage points, while Democrat Barack Obama won it by 4 percentage points in 2012 and 9 points in 2008.

