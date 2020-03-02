Washington — The Democratic presidential race is about to floor the accelerator.

Super Tuesday is here and up for grabs are more than one-third of the delegates needed to win the nomination. The entire complexion of the race will change with the 1,344 delegates that will be won in 14 states and American Samoa.

The fight to take on Donald Trump is about collecting the 1,991 delegates needed to win, and Tuesday is the biggest day on the delegate calendar. By far.

“Super Tuesday is where the delegate counts begin to be meaningful,” said University of Arizona political scientist Barbara Norrander. “It’s also where candidates who lag behind in delegate totals will drop out. Sometimes one candidate develops a lead with Super Tuesday that other candidates cannot catch up with. In 2016, Super Tuesday was where (Hillary) Clinton developed her lead in pledged delegates. In some years the race is essentially over (after) Super Tuesday.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gestures during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va.

Until now, Democrats have won 155 delegates. But on Tuesday, Democrats are picking nearly nine times as many delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ leading total of 60 delegates is smaller than the prizes in California (415), Texas (228), North Carolina (116), Virginia (99), Massachusetts (91), Minnesota (75), Colorado (67) and Tennessee (64).

Here’s where the other active candidates are now, coming out of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina: former Vice President Joe Biden has 54 and Senator Elizabeth Warren has eight. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has seven delegates, suspended her campaign on Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as his wife Jill Biden, far right, and daughter Ashley stand by during his primary election night rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary

“I would expect the front-runner to be somewhere in the range of 400 - 500 delegates after Super Tuesday,” said Virginia Tech political scientist Caitlin Jewitt. “If a candidate has more than 700 delegates after the Super Tuesday states vote, and the next candidate is far behind, that would be evidence that he or she is a strong front-runner.”

The results won’t be clear until Wednesday at the earliest. California’s polls close at 11 p.m. Eastern time and the country’s largest state traditionally does not count a huge portion of its vote by the end of election night. In 2018, nearly 44% percent of California’s ballots weren’t counted on election night.

