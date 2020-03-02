Elizabeth Warren Saturday called for fiscal stimulus and federal loans to businesses to mitigate disruptions causes by the coronavirus in order to prevent layoffs.

In a speech in Houston Saturday night, Warren called the virus, which is quickly becoming a global pandemic, the “shock” that could derail the U.S. economy.

She called on the Federal Reserve to step in to help companies in the same way it helped banks in the 2008 financial crisis.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters during a town hall Thursday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Discovery Green in Houston. (Photo: Michael Wyke, AP)

“I’m also calling right now, tonight, for the Federal Reserve to take action to help out American companies,” Warren said. “During the financial crisis, the Fed quietly gave big banks access to trillions of dollars in low-cost loans to prop them up. The Fed should stand ready to offer low-cost loans to companies that agree to support their workers and that need a little help to make it through the next several months.”

Warren told the crowd that she’s long expressed concerns about the weakness of the economy and the manufacturing sector, adding that “the data make it clear that our economic foundation is shaky.”

“A number of smaller shocks – or one big shock – could cause it to crumble,” Warren said, adding that President Donald Trump’s administration has failed to act. “And now that shock has arrived.”

Warren was the first candidate in the 2020 race to highlight the threat of coronavirus, releasing a plan earlier in January. She said that in the coming days her campaign will be releasing an expanded plan to deal with coronavirus.

With more than half the votes counted in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, Warren was in fifth place, with less than 7% of the vote, but she vowed to move forward. She has yet to finish higher than third place in the four first contests.

“I’ll be the first to say that the first four contests haven’t gone exactly as I’d hoped,” Warren said. “But Super Tuesday is three days away and we’re looking forward to gaining as many delegates to the convention as we can.”

