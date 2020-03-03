Mike Bloomberg's Democratic presidential campaign promised Tuesday to fight climate change and protect the Great Lakes by pumping $475 million into a federal lakes cleanup fund.

Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City, had three surrogates pitch his plan for Michigan on the environment, unions and infrastructure. He is scheduled to hold a Thursday noon campaign event at a still-undisclosed location in Macomb County.

Buy Photo Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg speaks to supporters at his Eastern Market campaign office on Saturday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative originally received $475 million in 2010 during the national recession. The federal cleanup program that disburses grants to states has since regularly received $300 million annually before getting a slight boost in the current year to $320 million.

Bloomberg's target of $475 million would represent a 48% hike in spending. Other Democratic presidential candidates have not laid out a plan for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding.

"Mike's No. 1 priority is tackling the climate crisis and protecting the environment," said said Antha Williams, the campaign's senior adviser on climate, energy and environment. "Mike knows that there are enormous threats to the Great Lakes."

In February, the Democratic-controlled House approved legislation with bipartisan support that would increase aid to $375 million in the 2022 fiscal year and boost it by $25 million per year until it reaches $475 million in 2026. The Republican-led Senate has not acted on the bill.

The Trump administration had consistently sought to cut the initiative's funding by 90% until several Michigan Republican House members convinced President Donald Trump to shift course during the president's campaign visit last year to Grand Rapids.

Some of the plans laid out in a conference call with reporters included addressing PFAS contamination, tackling contaminated drinking water issues in places like Flint and developing a national strategy to keep invasive species out of waterways by directing the Environmental Protection Agency to carry it out.

Williams said voters are feeling the impact on climate change that makes it a real issue for them, especially farmers. The changes in climate activity, she said, lead to fluctuating lake levels and "more intense storms that increase shoreline erosion."

Many of the Great Lakes in the past year have broken records for high water levels after setting near-record low levels in the early 2010s.

"His comprehensive plans will help communities, especially the most vulnerable communities, make sure that they can withstand increased flooding and other impacts of the climate emergency," Williams said.

The adviser touted Bloomberg's reported success of bringing down emissions levels in New York City by 13% and later out of office pushed for coal-fired power plants to shut in favor of cleaner sources of energy. Bloomberg has promised to cut the nation's emissions by half in the next 10 years if elected president, Williams said.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are in the process of closing coal-fired power facilities in Michigan and building natural-gas-fired plants along with increasing their wind and solar output.

Bloomberg has spent nearly $500 million on his campaign, including $12 million on television commercials in Michigan through late February.

lfleming@detroitnews

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/03/bloomberg-seeks-475-m-great-lakes-cleanup/4938648002/