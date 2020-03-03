Detroit — Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign for president rolled into Michigan on Tuesday, where she touted her record as a "fighter" and brushed off pundits who've argued her chances of winning the Democratic nomination are dwindling.

Warren spoke at Eastern Market in Detroit on the evening of Super Tuesday, when 14 other states held their primary elections. The event drew about 2,000 people, seven days ahead of Michigan's March 10 primary.

The 70-year-old former law professor encouraged state residents to "vote from your heart."

"Prediction has been a terrible business. And pundits have gotten it wrong over and over," she told the crowd, drawing large applause.

Warren added later, "Vote for the person you think will make the best president of the United States."

Warren made the comments after failing to crack the top two spots in the first four nominating contests. While other Democratic candidates, such as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have dropped out of the race, Warren has pressed on. She faces an uphill climb against Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden as they collect delegate leads.

But Warren's campaign has continued to raise money, and she invested early in states that vote later in the process, like Michigan. On Tuesday, she showed no signs of slowing down as she touted anti-corruption proposals and another plan to institute a "wealth tax."

Her supporters in Michigan also encouraged her to continue her campaign. Multiple Warren backers described the senator as an inspirational figure who had elevated their involvement in politics.

Laura Gutierrez, a 29-year-old from Sterling Heights, is hoping she casts her first vote in the 2020 election. Gutierrez, who grew up in Detroit, said she's in the middle of the process of obtaining her citizenship and "if all goes well," she'll be able to vote this year.

"It has just been really exciting for me to have a woman candidate who may, potentially, be the president of the United States,” Gutierrez said as she got in line to enter Eastern Market about two hours before Warren took the stage.

Before Tuesday's event began, Warren's campaign announced that she'll be back in Michigan Friday night for a town hall at Lansing Community College. That event will take place four days before the state's primary.

Warren has been endorsed by dozens of officeholders and political activists in Michigan. Among them are U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, and former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak. Her campaign was also the first among the Democratic candidates to have paid staff in Michigan.

She spoke Tuesday about for 45 minutes in Detroit, where she stressed her record as a "fighter," backing policies to protect consumers.

"You don't get what you don't fight for," she told the crowd.

One crowd member asked about Michigan's roads, and Warren said she had a plan to invest in infrastructure. Another asked about Nestle's efforts to draw more water from Michigan, which Warren used to talk about government corruption.

Linda Garza of Detroit was among those watching in the crowd. She volunteered for the Warren campaign, holding a sign and greeting others as they entered the building. Garza said the Warren campaign was the first she had ever gotten involved with.

Garza said she was raised by a single mother, and Warren's story of being a working mother resonated with her.

"You can feel that she has that passion," said Garza, who's been making calls on behalf of Warren campaign to other Detroit residents.

Warren has focused on combating corruption, Garza said, and the people of Detroit have been struggling with government corruption for years.

But Republicans targeted another of Warren's policy focuses ahead of her visit: her Medicare for All proposal to offer government health insurance to all U.S. residents, eliminating private health insurance options.

"Michigan is the birthplace of the American dream and if Warren or her radical-left allies have their way, that dream will be replaced with government dependency," argued Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, a Republican group.

However, Warren's "progressive values" are what Edward Quiroz of Detroit touted Tuesday.

Quiroz said he will support Warren with his vote and financially. The idea that Warren should drop out of the race was coming from wealthy individuals, he said.

"Elizabeth Warren has fought so much for the people," he said.

