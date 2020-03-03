Detroit — As she continues her quest to win the Democratic presidential nomination, Tulsi Gabbard vowed Tuesday to bridge divides in the United States.

The congresswoman from Hawaii said partisan and ideological clashes across the country reminded her of a famous quote from Abraham Lincoln: "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

"That will become our reality," she told a crowd of nearly 200 people at The Eastern in Detroit's Eastern Market. "To me that speaks to the pivotal moment we have before us."

Buy Photo Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard poses for a photo at a campaign event at The Eastern in Detroit on March, 3, 2020. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News)

On Super Tuesday, a week before the March 10 primary election in Michigan, Gabbard shared her vision for transforming the country and addressing major issues affecting Americans if elected its Commander in Chief.

Gabbard highlighted her focus on reaching out to voters across party lines as well as promoting the positive and love over hatred and negativity.

"Our nation is not defined by one person who occupies the White House," Gabbard said to applause. "Our nation is defined by us."

The gathering came a day after a similar forum Monday in Texas and at the same time as a nearby rally for another 2020 competitor, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Michigan holds the most Democratic delegates among the six states that vote in the round of contests on March 10.

Following her speech, Gabbard, the lone candidate of color in the remaining presidential hopefuls on Super Tuesday who has outlasted other, more well-known rivals, fielded questions about how her administration would operate.

Buy Photo Brooklin Appel, 22, of Chesterfield hugs Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at a campaign event at The Eastern in Detroit on March, 3, 2020. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News)

When asked about boosting education, she said she would ensure the head of the Department of Education is an educator and work to create a national teachers council to focus on school policies.

The combat veteran who has served in the military for more than 16 years and deployed twice to the Middle East also mentioned addressing U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

She questioned "spending on wasteful regime change wars. .. If it's not strengthening our national security interests … and it’s not strengthening our interests in any way, then why are continuing to needlessly send our men and women in uniform into harm's way?"

Gabbard, who while in Congress has served on Homeland Security, Foreign Affairs, and Armed Services Committees, argued that funds for those conflicts could boost health care, environmental protections and "basic essential needs that every American deserves."

The 38-year-old also pledged to protect services for veterans and explore updating anti-trust laws. She added that her experience in the military and in Congress gives her a unique perspective on governing.

Another goal, Gabbard said: concentrating not on the wealthy elite but "people across this country who are frustrated because your voices are not breaking through."

Gabbard, whose mother grew up in Michigan and attended the event Tuesday, last appeared in the state during the July 31 presidential debate in Detroit.

She has raised more than $13 million, while candidates who have generated and spent tens of millions of dollars more in donations — billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others — have dropped out.

She pushed back Tuesday against opposition to her criticism of her views on the Democratic Party and influence of money in politics.

"I dare to speak the truth," Gabbard told the crowd.

That honesty makes Gabbard a strong contender, said Tammy Kennedy, who drove from Ohio to attend Warren's rally but wanted to see the congresswoman, as well.

"I think Tulsi should have a fair opportunity" in the race, Kennedy said. "I really like her personality and authenticity."

Gabbard maintains support in Michigan because her approach and message resonate with voters, said Justin Pankow, who founded the Detroit for Tulsi 2020 Facebook page and has been involved with volunteer campaign efforts.

"She embodies this blue-collar working spirit of Michigan and Detroit," he said. "And we hustle for her because we genuinely believe she is the only candidate that can unite this country."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/03/tulsi-gabbard-campaigning-at-detroit-event/4933398002/