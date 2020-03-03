Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will create four separate task forces in a bid to assess and prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

The task forces will address areas of concern in state operations, medical and human services, public schools and colleges, as well as the economic and business realms, according to a Tuesday statement from Whitmer’s office.

Michigan has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the groups announced Tuesday help to prepare for the potential, the governor said.

“From our public schools, colleges and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said. “This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their No. 1 priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”

On Monday, the state launched a campaign to educate people on “appropriate hand washing techniques” to prevent the spread of the virus.

The actions come four days after Whitmer on Friday activated the State Emergency Operations Center, staffed by emergency managers from every state department, to prepare for the virus' emergence in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, the respiratory illness believed to have originated in the Hubei Province in China has resulted in more than 91,000 cases globally and more than 3,000 deaths.

Michigan has asked more than 350 people since Jan. 31 to quarantine themselves for 14 days after traveling to China. None of the individuals exhibited symptoms of the disease.

Samples from five Michigan patients have been sent to the CDC for testing in recent weeks, all of which were negative for the virus. One test of an Oakland County individual was done in the state and turned out negative, the state reported Saturday.

In the United States, at least 12 states have reported cases that have resulted in at least nine deaths, all of which stemmed from Washington state. Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

People wishing to avoid contracting or spreading the virus should avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes; wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; cover their mouth and nose when coughing; and stay home if sick.

