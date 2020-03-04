Former Vice President Joe Biden, whose bid for the Democratic presidential nomination is gaining steam, is expected to visit Michigan on Monday, a day before the state's primary election.

Biden is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser in Grosse Pointe Farms on Monday night, according to an invitation obtained by The Detroit News. He also plans to hold a public event that day in Detroit, said Barry Goodman, an attorney and one of Biden's backers in Michigan.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a campaign rally Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Photo: Steve Helber, AP)

After initially falling behind Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in convention delegates claimed, Biden won South Carolina's primary on Saturday and the majority of the 14 states that voted on Tuesday, known as Super Tuesday. Sanders, who won Michigan's 2016 primary, has scheduled a Friday rally in Detroit at the TCF Center and a midday Sunday campaign event in Grand Rapids.

The next round of voting features six states with Michigan holding the most convention delegates of the group.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard brought their campaigns Tuesday to Detroit. Warren is scheduled to be back in Michigan for a Friday night event in Lansing.

Goodman, a member of Biden's finance team, said the former vice president may be leading Sanders in delegates by the time the tallies of Super Tuesday votes are complete.

Biden has also picked up endorsements from a group of former Democratic presidential candidates: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

“I believe that Michigan will go Biden now, and that's the biggest prize next week," Goodman said.

Biden leads Sanders by nearly 7 percentage points in Michigan,according to a Detroit News/WDIV-TV survey of 600 likely state Democratic primary voters released Tuesday.

An invitation tells supporters about an event featuring former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan on Monday. (Photo: Document)

Biden's Monday fundraiser in Michigan will feature Goodman, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard and his wife, Janet Blanchard, and Cynthia and Edsel, according to the invitation.

The invitation, which was sent out by Duggan's political action committee, asks attendees to contribute at least $1,000.

Biden's campaign didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Detroit News Staff Writer Christine MacDonald contributed

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/04/biden-expected-michigan-eve-states-primary-election/4954676002/