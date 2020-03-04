Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary on Wednesday, following a Super Tuesday romp that won him at least nine states.

Granholm announced her endorsement Wednesday on CNN where she is a senior political contributor.

"No surprise. I am endorsing Joe Biden," the former two-term governor said on the CNN show “New Day.”

Poll: Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in Michigan ahead of primary

"If you all recall in 2009 in Michigan, the auto industry went bankrupt. Our unemployment rate during the Great Recession was about 15%. It was agony," she continued.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary Wednesday, March 4, 2020, on CNN's "New Day." (Photo: CNN)

"Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden. There was a question about whether they were going to do it. Joe Biden did that."

Granholm noted that Biden advocated for aid for Michigan to help diversify the economy with electric vehicles and to prevent the layoff of teachers in Detroit.

"He came dozens of times. He put together a whole task force inside of the administration to focus on Detroit, lighting, blight, buses, the basics," she said.

"Michigan is not going to forget. We were on our knees, and Joe Biden picked us up and carried us on his shoulders, and we came back — just like Joe Biden came back over the last few days. It's a great story."

Asked why she waited so long to endorse, Granholm laughed, acknowledging the delay.

"I know, right?" she said. "I'm the chair of another group that was agnostic and all that. It's not a surprise that I'm endorsing him because I love him sooo much. ... And the group I'm chair of gave me permission to be able to do it, so that's why it took me a little longer."

It wasn't clear what group Granholm was referencing, but last year she became board chair of American Bridge 21st Century PAC, a super political action committee.

Michigan holds its primary election Tuesday, when 125 delegates are at stake.

A new statewide poll of 600 likely Democratic voters shows Biden leading Sanders in Michigan by nearly 7 percentage points. The margin of error in the survey was plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

Sanders won an upset victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, beating her by 1.5 percentage points.

He has maintained an organization of volunteer workers in the state and raised by far the most money from Michigan donors among the Democratic field.

In 2016, Clinton claimed that Sanders opposed the automotive bailout.

While Sanders supported rescuing the industry in a Senate vote, he opposed later legislation devoted to forestalling the foreclosure crisis that included funding eventually used to prop up the two car companies and their lending arms.

Buy Photo Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm makes her way to the Fox Theatre for Tuesday night's debate. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/04/granholm-endorses-biden-democratic-primary/4951122002/