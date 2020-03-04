Lansing — Michigan House Republican leaders are advocating a shuffling of taxes at the pump that would aim to dedicate $800 million extra a year to local roads under legislation set to be introduced Thursday.

The package of bills backed by Speaker Lee Chatfield attempt to make good on the Levering Republican’s effort to ensure all taxes paid at the pump go toward road and bridge repairs while securing funding for local roads not provided for under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion road bonding plan.

The six-bill package would remove the sales tax on fuel and replace it with an equivalent excise tax that would generate $800 million annually to be used specifically on county, city and village roads.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the House's approval of a bill that would cut auto insurance premiums on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threatened to veto the legislation if it gets to her desk without changes. (Photo: David Eggert, AP)

The legislation includes a provision that would compensate for education funding that is currently pulled from the existing sales tax on gasoline. The revenue that the School Aid Fund would have received from the gas sales tax — a portion that amounted to about $600 million this year — would be pulled from the General Fund moving forward.

In a statement announcing the legislation, Chatfield noted that neither bonding nor tax increases have resolved “the underlying problem” of the state's gas tax distribution formula that diverts some funds away from roads.

“We need to make sure the funding we already have is spent correctly before we simply throw more money at the problem and watch it get sucked away into other projects,” Chatfield said. “This reform will finally fix this mistake.”

Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement the plan “isn’t serious” and said she planned to move forward with her road bonding plan for state roads and freeways.

“Pretending there’s revenue where there’s not is exactly how we ended up with the worst roads in the nation,” the Democratic governor said. “The Legislature needs to step up and present a responsible, serious plan to fix local roads.”

Whitmer’s $3.5 billion bonding plan would address about 8% of Michigan roads — namely state-owned infrastructure — but it leaves local roads without additional funding.

The House package, which includes a bill from Democratic State Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette, would phase out the sales tax on fuel over three years and gradually replace it with the equivalent tax for local roads.

A bill from Republican Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann would hold the school aid fund harmless from any revenue lost through the tax changes,shifting that burden incrementally over the new three years to the General Fund, the state's main spending account.

“Roads, schools and other essential services remain our top priorities,” O’Malley said in a statement. “But to continue investing in these priorities, we need to look for efficiencies and make tough spending decisions just like Michigan families have to do every single day with their own budgets.”

