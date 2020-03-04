LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – Former first lady Michelle Obama plans to host a rally in Detroit later this month for a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization she co-chairs.

When We All Vote announced Wednesday that Obama is scheduled to headline the free, ticketed event March 27 at University of Detroit Mercy. It’s open to the organization’s volunteers and partners, as well as educators, college students and high school students who are eligible to vote.

Obama and others launched When We All Vote in 2018 to boost voting. At previous events Obama has avoided overtly partisan appeals, telling people that she didn’t care who they voted for as long as they participated.

It’s the organization’s first rally of 2020.

Michelle Obama visits Detroit
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michelle Obama makes a surprise entrance on a round table discussion with a group of men from Wayne State University during her visit at the Motown Museum., December,11, 2018, Detroit, Michigan.
Michelle Obama makes a surprise entrance on a round table discussion with a group of men from Wayne State University during her visit at the Motown Museum., December,11, 2018, Detroit, Michigan. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University.
Michelle Obama participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Keegan-Michael Key, actor and Detroit native talks about his road to becoming an actor and the ups and downs that he encountered.
Keegan-Michael Key, actor and Detroit native talks about his road to becoming an actor and the ups and downs that he encountered. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University.
Michelle Obama participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama's brother, answers a question from a student during the group discussion.
Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama's brother, answers a question from a student during the group discussion. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Keegan-Michael Key, actor and Detroit native talks about his road on becoming an actor and the ups and downs that he encountered.
Keegan-Michael Key, actor and Detroit native talks about his road on becoming an actor and the ups and downs that he encountered. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama, 2nd from right participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University.
Michelle Obama, 2nd from right participates in a group discussion with students from Wayne St. University. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama comes on stage at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018. Michelle Obama is on a tour to promote her new book, "Becoming."
Michelle Obama comes on stage at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018. Michelle Obama is on a tour to promote her new book, "Becoming." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama comes on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018.
Michelle Obama comes on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
At Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
At Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018.
Michelle Obama on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 11, 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama is on a tour promoting her new book, "Becoming."
Michelle Obama is on a tour promoting her new book, "Becoming." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michelle Obama on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Michelle Obama on stage with moderator Phoebe Robinson, right, at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/04/michelle-obama-detroit-rally-ud-mercy/111393686/