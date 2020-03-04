Lansing — The state of Michigan argued Wednesday that a class action lawsuit filed by Flint residents should not continue because the state had no official policy or deliberate aim to contaminate the drinking water of residents with lead.

Assistant Attorney General Nathan Gambill told the state's Supreme Court justices that the remedy Flint residents are requesting — one that is decided by the judiciary — violates the separation of powers doctrine. It also ignores the various aid residents have received from the Legislature and are likely to receive from other litigation, he said.

“All crises, including the Flint Water Crisis, will test the strength of our institutions,” Gambill said. “The separation of powers doctrine is a core pillar of our state institutions.”

Attorneys for lead plaintiff Melissa Mays have argued the judiciary should intercede in the case because the state violated Flint residents’ constitutional rights to bodily integrity and property when changes to the city’s water supply released lead into the taps and faucets of homes throughout Flint.

"It's not the right to clean water, it’s the right for the government not to poison us and it’s the right for the government not to lie about the poison," said lawyer Julie Hurwitz.

"If we cannot hold this state accountable for its role in perpetrating and continuing an ongoing invasion of poison into our communities, then I would suggest our Constitution would not be worth the paper it's written on," Hurwitz said.

The hearing comes nearly six years after the city switched its water source from the Detroit area system to the Flint River, the first of several actions that caused lead to leach from residential service lines and into the homes of Flint residents.

While there are ongoing lawsuits against the state related to the contamination, the case argued Wednesday holds the state, not just state employees, responsible for the damage.

"Other people outside of Flint — especially the state of Michigan, who's responsible for this — keep telling us what recovery means to us, what justice means to us, what we're allowed to expect," said Mays, a Flint resident and mother of three. "It's absurd. The people who did this to us should not be the ones who are controlling the money, controlling the resources."

The state has argued plaintiffs filed their claim outside the allowed window of time for doing so and that the state should not be subject to the claim because it had no deliberate mandate to contaminate Flint water or violate residents’ bodily integrity.

But lawyers for Flint residents said there isn’t enough discovery yet to show when the actual contamination happened for most residents, which would have triggered the window for filing notice of a claim against the state.

While there were bad smells and discoloration associated with the water early on, the presence of lead and Legionella was largely invisible and, at times, covered up by the state, lawyer Paul Novak said.

Corrosivity levels fluctuated, Novak said, and “we have some class representatives who didn’t have any demonstrable lead in their homes until after the water was switched back.”

Even if the state had no specific policy or mandate to contaminate the water, there is evidence to indicate the state had “tremendous knowledge” of the risks and acted with “deliberate indifference,” Hurwitz said.

Justices routinely quizzed the lawyers on what would merit the judiciary’s involvement in the case as well as whether Flint residents should be held to the filing window considering the circumstances of the water crisis there.

If residents are limited to litigation against individuals and not the state, then the courts essentially are limiting them from suing the “one entity that is actually responsible for this harm,” Justice Richard Bernstein said toward the end of the hearing.

"In practicality, if they’re not able to hold the state accountable, they’re not going to be able to be made whole," said Bernstein, a former plaintiffs' attorney.

