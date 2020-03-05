Former Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is traveling to Metro Detroit Friday to stump for former Vice President Joe Biden on a day when rival U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Detroit.

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, dropped out of the race Monday and immediately endorsed Biden, who ended up winning her state and eight others among the 14 primary states on Super Tuesday.

Klobuchar's first stop will be a labor visit in a to-be-yet announced location in Detroit. She was among the candidates who in September visited picket lines of General Motors United Auto Workers members. She will hold an evening Women for Biden event at the Southfield Pavilion in Southfield.

Buy Photo Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, left, chats with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who will deliver the keynote speech, and U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, at the Michigan Democratic Party Women's Caucus 33rd Annual Legacy Luncheon, at the Marriott Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 2019. (Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News) (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

The 59-year-old senator is scheduled Saturday to hold a get out the vote rally in Grand Rapids. Sanders, the self-identified democratic socialist, is set to hold his own get out the vote rally Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids.

Klobuchar's visit will come after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Thursday dropped out of the race and said she would be thinking about an endorsement.

The only woman in the race remains U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who held a Tuesday town hall in Detroit.

