Lansing — A Michigan Senate investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Sen. Pete Lucido found the Shelby Township Republicans's conduct to be "inappropriate workplace behavior" and cost him a powerful committee chairmanship.

The investigation by outside counsel and the Senate Business Office will result in the removal of Lucido as chairman of the Senate Advice and Consent Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Thursday. The committee vets appointments made by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and has blocked two of her selections to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

"We place a high priority on ensuring the Senate is a safe work environment," said Shirkey, R-Clarklake, in a statement. "We endeavor to foster a culture where senators, staff, and members of the public feel comfortable and secure to interact with one another, free from inappropriate behavior."

But Lucido, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, will remain chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, said Shirkey spokeswoman Amber McCann. He'll also have to participate in "additional training," according to the announcement Thursday.

The investigators concluded that none of the publicized complaints about Lucido could be "unequivocally substantiated," according to a memo on the investigation by the Senate Business Office. However, the investigators found accusers to be "credible" and concluded it was "more likely than not" that each incident occurred as reported by the accusers.

"Furthermore, the investigators concluded that Sen. Lucido's conduct 'demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior' that requires 'little to no interpretation to be understood as inappropriate workplace behavior,'" the memo said.

The Senate Business Office's investigation into Lucido began in January after allegations made by Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue emerged on Jan. 15.

Donahue had approached Lucido for an interview in January at the Capitol in front of a group of high school boys when Lucido suggested the group of boys “could have a lot of fun” with her, Donahue said in a column on the incident.

After Donahue's story emerged, Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, and Melissa Osborn, a former lobbyist, made additional allegations against Lucido. McMorrow alleged Lucido once put his hand on her lower back and held it there.

“When I said that I had beaten my opponent, he just said, ‘I can see why,'" McMorrow said.

Lucido has previously couched his remarks to the reporter as a “misunderstanding” and categorically denied the allegation by McMorrow.

The Senate also will launch a bipartisan work group composed of senators and staff to review its current policies and offer possible suggestions for improvement, Shirkey said.

"Personally, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the individuals who participated in the investigation," the Senate leader said. "In the spirit of continuous improvement, their willingness to share their experiences has helped ensure a comprehensive and impartial process from which we will all benefit."

