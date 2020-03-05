U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin said Thursday she's backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary race, following a wave of establishment support coalescing this week behind the front runner.

The Holly Democrat, who served as a top Defense Department official in the Obama administration, said in a statement that she filled out her absentee ballot for Biden.

"I did so for a host of reasons, but most importantly because I hear from my constituents every day that they want an end to the all-or-nothing politics that have so polarized our country," Slotkin said.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan (Holly). (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

"All-or-nothing doesn’t get us lower drug costs or more affordable health care. It doesn’t raise water quality standards. It doesn't protect our country from national security threats that endanger every American, regardless of party. In Michigan, we have a rich tradition of hard work, decency, and passionate pragmatism.

"That is what is expected of us in our lives, and that is what I believe we need from our elected leaders. That is why I support Joe Biden.”

Slotkin had said as recently as last week she was unlikely to endorse a presidential candidate.

In 2018, she won a majority-Republican district in defeating former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop of Rochester.

