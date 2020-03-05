Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, weighing in on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination five days before Michigan's primary election.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Whitmer credited Biden for "working to protect health care." She also highlighted the efforts of former President Barack Obama and Biden to help the auto industry during the economic recession.

"I think the blueprint from 2018 about showing up, focusing on the dinner table issues and getting things done is exactly what Joe Biden represents," Whitmer said. "And that's why he has my enthusiastic support."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020 at East Lansing High School. (Photo: Michigan office of the Governor)

The first-term governor made her endorsement two days after Biden won a majority of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday and a day after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Whitmer had previously stayed out of the primary race before opening the door to endorsing a candidate on Wednesday. She told reporters a lot had changed in the race in the previous 72 hours.

In recent days, Biden's campaign has gained steam and he has won endorsements from a handful of other former Democratic presidential candidates, including Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg.

There are four Democratic candidates remaining in the race: Biden; Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, speaks next to his wife Jill during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

They'll compete on Tuesday for six state's voters. But of the six, Michigan is the state that carries the most convention delegates.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, endorsed Whitmer's primary opponent in 2018, Abdul El-Sayed. Sanders won Michigan's 2016 presidential primary over Hillary Clinton by 1.4 percentage points.

Whitmer won Michigan's race for governor over Republican Bill Schuette by 9 percentage points. She has become an emerging star in the Democratic Party, giving the party's response to President's Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

