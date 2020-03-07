Farmington Hills — John Kerry, former U.S. secretary of state and the Democrats' 2004 presidential nominee, told a crowd in Michigan on Saturday that a democratic socialist isn't going to be elected president.

Campaigning on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden, Kerry made the comment, a swipe at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Victory Fund event in Farmington Hills. The event took place three days before the primary election in Michigan, where Sanders is looking to halt Biden's moment in the race for the Democratic nomination.

"I’ve got news for you," Kerry said. "You’re not going to be elected president of the United States with that label.”

Buy Photo Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at a campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Farmington Hills. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Kerry, who served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, said Biden wants to pay teachers more, expand access to preschool programs and reduce student debt.

"We can’t just run around telling everybody, ‘Oh, we’re going to give you whatever you want. It’s going to be free,'" Kerry then added. "Maybe, that’s what democratic socialism does. And that’s not my label. It’s the label that he gives himself."

Asked about the remarks afterward, Kerry said Sanders had been a socialist "all his life."

"Then, for the purpose of running, you now have a new label that is still socialist," Kerry said. "You already heard Donald Trump say in his State of the Union message America will never embrace socialism. I think that it is clear that is opening up a channel of attack that we really can't afford if we are going to carry states that are critical, not only to winning the presidency, but being able to govern."

Kerry argued that Biden would be able to help Democratic candidates in other races on the ballot so he could get his agenda passed in Congress. The debate over socialism would distract from holding Trump accountable in a general election, Kerry said.

The former secretary of state's visit to Michigan came as supporters of Biden and Sanders flooded the state over the weekend, trying to make their cases to voters. While six states hold their primaries on Tuesday, Michigan has the most Democratic delegates at stake.

Biden himself will make campaign stops in Grand Rapids and Detroit on Monday. His Detroit event will be a "get out the vote" event at 7 p.m. at Renaissance High School. For more information, go here.

Sanders held a rally in Detroit on Friday night and another in Dearborn on Saturday. He'll be in Flint on Saturday night and in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids on Sunday. On Monday, Sanders will participate in a Fox News town hall at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Michigan Dearborn-Field House ice rink.

During his speech in Detroit, Sanders blasted Biden's support of trade deals, which the senator described as "disastrous."

Asked about that, Kerry argued that Biden has the "right idea" on trade, favoring deals that embrace the environment and labor standards.

Biden wants to have a big infrastructure program to put people to work in the U.S, before having more trade negotiations, Kerry said. He also noted that Obama and Biden worked to rescue the auto industry as the economy collapsed in 2008.

Kerry ran for president in 2004, losing to incumbent President George W. Bush. In that race, Kerry won Michigan by 3.4 percentage points.

