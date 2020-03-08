U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who was once a candidate for president herself, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday and announced she'll join him for a campaign event in Detroit on Monday.

"One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people," the California Democrat said in a video posted on Twitter. "And I believe that Joe can do that."

She concluded the video, "And come and hang out. We're going to be in Detroit Monday night."

Biden is scheduled to hold a "get out the vote" event at 7 p.m. Monday at Renaissance High School in Detroit. The event will take place on the eve of Michigan's primary election.

Six states have their primaries on Tuesday, but Michigan controls the most Democratic delegates of the states. Biden's top opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has been focused on Michigan over the weekend.

Sanders held a rally in Detroit on Friday, a rally in Dearborn on Saturday and a town hall on racial and economic injustice in Flint on Saturday night. On Sunday, the senator will visit Grand Rapids before holding a rally in Ann Arbor with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Sunday night.

On Sunday morning, Sanders picked up the endorsement of civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who Sanders' campaign says will also speak at the rally in Grand Rapids.

"A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path," Jackson said in a statement. "The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Sen. Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today."

Jackson won Michigan's Democratic caucus in 1988 when he ran for president. Jackson said the Biden campaign hadn't reached out for his support. But Sanders' campaign had and responded to the concerns Jackson expressed, Jackson said.

Sanders has been looking to make gains among African American voters ahead of Michigan's primary election. In 2016, Sanders won the state's Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton by 1.4 percentage points. However, he lost Wayne County, the Michigan county with the largest African American population, by more than 60,000 votes to Clinton. It was the largest margin of victory for either candidate in 2016.

Harris ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination in December. She had previously received the endorsement of the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus. The caucus is now supporting Biden.

Harris previously criticized Biden in a June debate over his opposition to a federal busing mandate. Harris said she was part of the second class of Berkeley, California, students to be voluntarily bused to a majority-white elementary school. Biden said he didn't "oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education."

Staff writer Leonard Fleming contributed.

