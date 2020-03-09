Romulus — Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders promised Monday to provide a coronavirus vaccine for free to all Americans as he criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak.

Sanders made the comments at a health care forum on the virus at a Detroit Metropolitan Airport hotel, where he lambasted the president as being irresponsible by downplaying the effects of the virus and called for health care for all to help stop its spread.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to health officials about the corona virus outbreak at the Westin Hotel at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The people of the "United States want to know that we have an administration in this country whose decisions are based on science, not based on tweets that have no scientific basis, not based on politics, not based on policy designed to protect the wealthy and powerful," Sanders said at the forum, which featured five health care professionals including Democratic former gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

"President Trump I think has been quoted as saying that he has the natural ability to understand the coronavirus and that the virus will end by April," Sanders continued, who called the statements "reckless."

Sanders is vying with former Vice President Joe Biden in Tuesday's Michigan Democratic presidential primary. Biden is campaigning in Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit ahead of the election.

Republicans countered Sanders' critique of the Trump administration. "Bernie Sanders’ job killing policies have no place in Michigan. Voters across the Great Lakes State will reject his out of touch socialist agenda," Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Joyce said in a statement.

Sanders made his comments as the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, as a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seized markets.

There have been 19 deaths and 423 cases of the virus in the United States through Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are cases in 35 states, but 36 tests in Michigan for the coronavirus have been negative, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. There are 11 tests pending as of Monday with 88 individuals under self-isolation and state monitoring, according to the state health department's website.

Sanders used the forum to advocate for his single-payer Medicare for All plan, which would eliminate private health insurance and have the federal government provide health care coverage to all residents. The self-described democratic socialist said when a vaccine is developed, everyone in the country should get it for free.

Vice President Mike Pence should not be heading up the task force on the coronavirus but rather those steeped in science and public health, Sanders said.

"If there's ever a time you don't want to mix politics with a health care crisis, this is that moment," he said.

Pence has brought in health care professionals to lead various aspects of the Trump administration's response to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has not called the outbreak a "pandemic." In late January, WHO declared the virus a “global health emergency’ and issued a set of recommendations to curb its spread.

The coronavirus threatens to become an issue in the presidential campaign. Health care already has been a point of contention between Sanders and Biden, who attacked the Medicare for All plan at a Monday morning health care center in Grand Rapids. Biden supports a public option or government-provided insurance that individuals could buy that would compete with private insurance.

El-Sayed said the government needs to work better on containing the virus and "identifying everybody who has been exposed to the virus and then figuring out who they may have exposed to and then either subjecting them to quarantine or isolation."

"But here's the problem: In order to be able to do that and do it well, it takes a whole lot of human power," said El-Sayed, a former Detroit health department director. "What happens when you can't rule out a case among somebody's who's been exposed?"

