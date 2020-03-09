Grand Rapids — Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All plan during a Monday speech at a Grand Rapids health center the day before Michigan's key Democratic presidential primary election.

At the nonprofit Cherry Health's center, the 77-year-old Biden took shots at the radicalism of the 78-year-old democratic socialist, implying his advocacy of a public or government insurance option is more practical than Sanders' support for a single-payer, nationalized health system.

"The patients at Cherry Hill, they cannot afford to wait for a revolution," Biden said. "They are looking for results for their families and for themselves today, immediately, not tomorrow."

Buy Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on health care at a Cherry Hill health center in Grand Rapids on Monday, March 9, 2020, the day before Michigan's primary election. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Biden said it would take a long "slog" to get Sanders' Medicare for All in place, if it could happen at all, Biden said.

The Sanders campaign fired back, arguing the Vermont senator has done more on health care than the former vice president.

"Biden delivered these insurance industry talking points in a community health center," Sanders campaign spokesman Bill Neidhardt said in a Monday statement. "It was Bernie Sanders who secured $11 billion in the Affordable Care Act for community health centers. Joe Biden wants to protect the health care status quo in Michigan. It's that simple."

Sanders has championed the idea of the government providing health care for everyone. While called "Medicare for All," it doesn't resemble the health care program for seniors, which allows them to buy supplemental private health insurance for whatever the federal government doesn't cover.

Sanders calls health care a "human right" and has repeatedly told his supporters to challenge the statements of "pundits" about what's possible when it comes to reform. His plan would cost at least more than $30 trillion over 10 years, according to multiple analyses.

Biden prefers building on the current health care system and the Affordable Care Act by providing a public or government option that people could purchase if they needed coverage or didn't like their private insurance.

"I am running to protect the progress we’ve fought for," Biden said Monday, "progress that lives and breathes ... at Cherry Hill.”

The health center event here kicked off a day of events in Michigan for Biden, who's trying to keep the momentum after winning last week nine of 14 Super Tuesday contests. He is scheduled to be joined for a Monday evening rally at a Detroit high school by former rivals U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Biden spoke at Cherry Health's Heart of the City Health Center. It's a nonprofit health center that provides "high quality health services to those who have little or no access to health care," according to its website.

While Sanders edged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Michigan four years ago, Biden is riding the momentum of getting endorsements from former campaign rivals and state elected officials. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who endorsed Biden last week, introduced him Monday in Grand Rapids.

West Michigan's Kent County, which is home to Grand Rapids, was key to Sanders' victory in the state's primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. While Sanders won 73 of 83 counties against Clinton, Clinton won Wayne County, home to Detroit, by 60,332 votes. Sanders' largest margin of victory was Kent County, which he won by 17,412 votes.

Biden will also make a stop in Flint and attend a fundraiser in Grosse Pointe Farms before holding a 7 p.m. rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, where Booker and Harris will join him. Harris and Booker criticized Biden on race-related policy issues before suspending their campaigns.

Sanders has held rallies in Detroit, Dearborn, Flint, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor in the four days before Tuesday's election. About 10,000 people attended Sanders' Sunday night event on the campus of the University of Michigan.

"We’re going to win this election," the Vermont U.S. senator told the crowd.

Later Monday, Sanders is set to hold a panel discussion on the coronavirus at a Detroit area hotel before participating in a one-hour Fox News town hall in Dearborn that begins at 6:30 p.m.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

