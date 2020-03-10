The renewal millage for the Detroit Institute of Art is leading in very early returns from Oakland and Macomb counties.

With less than 1% of precincts reporting, the 0.2-mill, 10-year tax was receiving more than two-thirds approval in both counties. No results from Wayne County were immediately available shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

The museum won approval in 2012 of the 10-year tax in all three counties and said it expected to be self-sufficient afterward. But DIA officials stirred controversy by deciding late last year to seek renewal of the tax — two years before it expires.

Last year, the levy provided the museum with $25.2 million out of its $38 million operating budget.

Under service agreements, residents in the three counties get free admission to the museum, the DIA funds special Thursday programs for senior citizens, and will send a bus — at the museum's cost — to pick up any group numbering 20 or more, including schoolchildren.

Before 2012, the museum served about 20,000 local students. Last year, that number hit 75,000, and DIA officials hope it’ll cross 100,000 in a couple of years.

Supporters of the millage point to those benefits, while opponents say the DIA should keep its word and operate without continuing to tax Metro Detroiters.

Buy Photo Students from Royal Oak High School listen to Detroit Institute of Arts docent Christian Black (center) speaking of artist Charles McGee and his work titled 'Noah's Ark: Genesis' in Kresge Hall recently. The DIA is seeking a 0.2-mill increase in the March 10, 2020 election. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The 2012 millage was sold to voters on the grounds that public support would enable the museum to apply its fundraising skills to bulking up its operating endowment, after which public support wouldn’t be necessary.

That effort fell short. In 2012, the endowment stood at about $90 million. Today it’s close to $240 million, but still nowhere near big enough to earn the $25.2 million the millage supplies.

Reflecting some of the umbrage among tax opponents, in December a Macomb legislator introduced a bill in the Michigan House to let local governments opt-out of the tax. And just last month, two lawsuits were filed against the museum alleging violations of Michigan's open-meetings law and the Freedom of Information Act.

Overall, the millage costs Macomb, the least-populous of the three counties, about $6 million annually. Wayne County puts in $8 million, and Oakland about $11 million.

The millage passed in 2012 by more than 60% in Oakland and Wayne counties. In Macomb, however, it passed narrowly, with 50.5% in favor, making the east side the big question mark this year as well.

Should the measure pass the two larger counties but fail in Macomb, the DIA would still get close to $20 million a year. But Macomb County's legislation requires passage in all three counties before the millage can take effect there.

