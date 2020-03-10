President Donald Trump is headed toward victory Tuesday in Michigan's Republican presidential primary, far ahead of nominal opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Trump had 95% of the vote to ut 3% for "uncommitted" and 1% for Weld with about 4% of Michigan's precincts reporting. The field was rounded by former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Marc Sanford, who both dropped out of the race months ago.

Buy Photo President Donald Trump gives remarks at auto supplier Dana Incorporated in Warren. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said the results portend Trump will do well again in November in the Great Lakes State, which he carried in 2016.

"No matter what Democrat comes out on top in the #MichiganPrimary tonight — they stand no chance against @realDonaldTrump in Michigan this November," Cox tweeted before most polls closed in Michigan. "This Administration has delivered historic results, and I know the Great Lakes State is ready for 4 more years of America First!"

Daniel and Kim Gross of Warren cast their ballots for Trump, who they argued has done everything he said he was going to do as president.

“He’s done a good job for four years. He lowered our taxes a little bit, which for an older guy like me is significant,” said Daniel Gross, 61. “He’s not anti-gun and he’s not pro-abortion. Those are my two biggest things.”

Daniel Gross said he’s sticking with Trump all the way. “Neither of the two Democrats are under consideration for me,” he said.

At the Booth Center, a conference center for Bloomfield Hills schools, Jeanne and Jim Boucher, described themselves as “Trumpsters.”

“I think he is doing a great job especially with the economy,” Jeanne Boucher said. “We’re retired and rely on our 401(k) for some of our income. Under him its been great.

“Employment has been good under Trump,” Jim Boucher said. “Just about anyone who wants to work has been able to find a job. Near full employment. And that helps the economy.”

Staff Writers Leonard N. Fleming and Mike Martindale contributed

