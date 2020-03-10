Polls have opened Tuesday as voters across Metro Detroit will choose the candidates who will face off in November's presidential election and decide a proposal to fund the Detroit Institute of Arts, along with local ballot issues and initiatives.

The polls close at 8 p.m.

Ron Butler, 68, voted Tuesday at Pierce Middle School in Grosse Pointe Park. He stopped at the polls a little after they opened as he was on his way to work, he said.

Buy Photo Gail Kowitz, precinct chair, directs voters as they enter the Adams Wood Community Building in Bloomfield Township to cast their primary ballots. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The city’s 4th and 7th voting precincts are housed at the school.

“I think today’s election is extremely important,” he said. “As a Democrat, I think we have to have a candidate who can beat Trump.”

He said he cast his vote in support of Joe Biden.

Fellow Grosse Pointe Park resident Leslie Carroll agreed with Butler's assessment of the primary.

“I think today’s election is very important, but I think every election is important,” said Carroll, 66. “I vote every time there is one.”

She said she works in healthcare and it’s an important issue for her.

“I’m looking for a different kind of leadership style,” she said. “I think Joe Biden will be that kind of change, but I’m okay if Bernie Sanders wins, too.”

In Ferndale, Bernie Sanders snagged some early votes.

Chris Culbreth and roommate Alex Preisser, 30, both cast votes in favor of Sanders.

In both cases it was Sanders’ authenticity that drew them in.

Preisser supported Sanders in 2016, as well. He said he learned in that cycle that “a lot of the people in this country are hurting,” and he believes a vote for Sanders is a vote to enact plans that would help them.

“He seems authentic,” Preisser said. “He supports workers’ rights, and we haven’t we that in a long time.

Culbreth agreed, saying Sanders “seems the most honest out of everybody else in the race. We know what he stands for. We know what his voting record is. We know what his advocacy record is. He marched for civil rights back in the '60s and '70s. He doesn't seem to be too fazed about things, and I think that's lacking in American politics nowadays.”

As far as the DIA millage, both Grosse Pointe Park voters were giving it their support.

Carroll said the DIA millage was an easy “yes” for her.

“I think it’s a gem of our city, our culture,” she said. “And if our kids don’t have it, it won’t be good.”

Butler said the DIA millage was a key issue for him. “I think it’s important for children and our senior citizens.”

Buy Photo A voter leaves the Adams Woods Community Building in Bloomfield Township after casting his ballot. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit was quiet at 8 a.m., with no voters in sight venturing out to cast ballots.

But the scene was different at Ferndale Free Methodist Church on Woodward Heights.

Lines moved slowly just after 7 a.m., as voters could choose from three ballots — Republican, Democratic or DIA-millage only, with no mention of presidential politics.A three-part process to verify voters slowed the pace.

First, voters presented ID and selected a ballot. They returned to the line to move to a second station, where their ballots and identity were reviewed, and they received a paper ballot.

From there, they chose a private voting booth, reminded to pen in their selections solidly.

They fed their choices into the machine and could grab an 'I Voted' sticker or could snap a selfie with a Ferndale-themed picture frame.

It was a familiar procedure for Maggie Olson, 27, of Ferndale, who said she always votes when given the opportunity.

“I really care about voting. I think it's really important, especially for the younger generation to do,” Olson said. “And, my mom would kill me if I didn’t.”

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, got her vote.

“I support his health care reform policies and I support his view on the climate change and how we can address that,” Olson said.

As for how Sanders’ electability compares to rival Biden, a former vice president, Olson said:

“He got my vote. So obviously I think he's I think he's capable of doing it. Time will tell. Biden's far ahead in the polls but all I can do is voice my own opinion."

Presidential primaries, 7th precinct team leader Linda Gillies said, are different than other elections.

Gillies, 64, started working elections a decade ago when she noticed a neighbor, in her 70s, was getting up in age.

“I kinda recognized that it was my turn,” Gillies said. “She had been doing it forever. At some point, the young folk have got to step up.”

Adding to the tasks was concerns about the coronavirus, which has not yet reached Michigan. Election workers in Ferndale regularly sanitized the pens provided to voters, and hand sanitizer was made available at regular intervals.

