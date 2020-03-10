Lansing — The Michigan House of Representatives approved Tuesday more than $320 million in additional spending this year, including money for the coronavirus response and the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

The Republican-dominated House approved by a 101-4 vote a supplemental spending package that includes a bill appropriating $312.3 million to various state programs, including the job training program Going Pro and the attorney general’s clergy abuse investigation. Another bill for $9 million to the School Aid fund and higher education was approved 99-6.

Michigan House of Representatives, 2018. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The supplemental is the second phase of action to restore the $947 million that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last fall cut through vetoes and another $625 million she and her political allies transferred to other programs within state departments.

The cuts prompted an outcry from groups and programs that benefited from the money and criticism from the Legislature's Republican majority. But the proposed funding plan approved by the House on Tuesday is a result of negotiations between Republican leaders and Whitmer, and has the governor's support.

"It really fulfills the obligations that we have," said Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, who said the plan restored programs that fell victim to the governor's "petty partisan politics."

GOP Rep. Steve Johnson voted against the bills, arguing they were negotiated outside the public process, were a "nontransparent way of spending taxpayer money," and contained millions for pet projects in certain lawmakers' communities.

"These are full of pork," Johnson said. "This is not how the taxpayers’ money should be spent.”

The latest supplemental would allocate $25 million to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, for which a case has not been confirmed in Michigan. The state has tested 39 individuals for the virus and the results have been negative. There are 24 tests pending, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state budget stood at $58.9 billion after the vetoes and rose to $59.5 billion after the Legislature negotiated with Whitmer and approved an initial supplemental in December. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, the new supplemental appropriations would increase the total budget to about $59.8 billion.

The package approved Tuesday would funnel $16 million to fund the Pure Michigan tourism campaign, which previously received more than $37 million a year before being temporarily eliminated by the veto.

Another $15 million would fund the job training program Going Pro, $5 million would go toward environmental cleanup, $47.6 million in Medicaid rate increases for outpatient hospital reimbursements and $5 million to help communities pay for infrastructure projects responding to high water issues.

The plan also would designate $35 million to Whitmer's Michigan Reconnect program to help older adults obtain an associate degree or certificate. And the plan allocates $14 million to reimburse communities for costs associated with the presidential primary.

The funding bill also would allocate $1 million to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation and $25 million to pay toward a recent settlement with more than a thousand youth offenders who had sued the Michigan Department of Corrections over their treatment in adult prisons.

The money for the clergy abuse investigation is limited to victim advocate services, document management and internal expenses.

The $9 million education budget includes $250,000 to reimburse non-public schools for costs associated with efforts to comply with state-mandated health and safety standards.

The proposed spending bill also includes $37 million for Michigan Enhancement Grants, which are sometimes dubbed "pork spending" because they often include pet projects of the certain legislators.

"I don’t think I’d necessarily call them pork, but there are certain projects in there that certain communities needed a little bit of uplift for," said Huizenga. "And I think that that’s what the state should do is help all of our communities do better.”

Those grants include funding for various community centers and parks, road projects and other investments, including $1 million for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, $1 million for security camera upgrades and event expenses at the Capitol, funding for the VanAndel Institute in West Michigan, $2 million for a nature center associated with the Detroit Zoo and $500,000 for elevator repairs for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The grants also would give $600,000 to Madison Heights to tear down the Electroplating services building believed to have caused the green ooze leak onto I-696 in December.

