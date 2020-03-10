Lansing -- As Michigan residents headed to the polls Tuesday morning, Jill Biden spent time with a Lansing group that isn’t quite ready to vote for her husband, former vice president Joe Biden. Or any presidential candidate for that matter.

Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a round-table discussion with Lansing youth who worked out of the Think Tank at Impression 5 Science Center on STEAM projects, including woodworking, science experiments and even solutions to climate change.

“It’s going to be your future,” Biden told the group. “We have to work on climate change. It’s imperative.”

Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whimter and Jill Biden visit with students at the Think Tank at Impression 5 Science Center Lansing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

The former English teacher’s stop in Lansing, and later scheduled visit to Flint, is one of several last-minute attempts to garner votes in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Detroit Tuesday morning while his rival Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders planned stops at Michigan polling locations.

In Lansing Tuesday, Jill Biden said there should be a “change in trajectory” in the country’s approach to and focus on education.

“I know it will be under Joe’s administration,” she said. “After all, he is married to a teacher. This is the wave of the future. We have to put more money into it.”

Zamani Roper, a 14-year-old Lansing resident who helped start Think Tank for kids between 9 and 14, helped lead Biden and Whitmer on a tour of the room the group uses.

“It felt great to have someone with such a high status be looking at the importance of the kids just here in Lansing because I don’t think all of us are seen as often as we should be,” Roper said.

For Tristen Holsinger, the visit presented a chance to show off the projects the group had undertook and the importance the initiative played in their education.

“It was nice to talk to people in power,” the 11-year-old Lansing boy said. “I think it’s a cool thing that kids like me are able to talk to adults and share our ideas of what we want for our community.”

