Voters in Center Line passed a 10-year, 7.5-mill public safety millage renewal request Tuesday.

With all five precincts reporting, nearly 72% voted in favor of the tax issue, which will fund police and fire services.

Buy Photo Center Line (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr, The Detroit News)

The ballot question was among the issues Macomb County voters weighed in on, along with the Democratic presidential primary.

In Clinton Township, residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on whether to allow marijuana facilities under certain conditions. Early returns showed a close race, with just over half voting no.

The proposal asked voters if the township should “authorize and limit” the type and number of marijuana establishments. If approved, it would reverse township officials' decision to opt out of legal marijuana sales, which came after Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2018. The initiative would allow for up to 24 marijuana establishments.

At McGlinnen Elementary School, Mark Beversdorf was among a trickle of residents showing up to vote Tuesday afternoon. He said he voted against allowing marijuana facilities in the township.

“I think it’s dangerous enough on the road...” Beversdorf said. "I’d rather they go somewhere else and get it there.”

Resident Patti Neal said she considers marijuana a gateway drug and voted against the proposal.

"(I) just think it will be easier for kids to start smoking at a younger age," she said. "People tend to think 'Oh, it's legal, it must be safe.' Pot is not a harmless drug. I do believe there is certainly some medical reasons to have access to marijuana..."

Neal also said allowing 24 facilities would be too many.

"They will probably be located near low-income housing," she said. "There is already enough issues to deal with for people living in low-income housing."

According to information on the ballot initiative posted on the township's website, based on the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, the township would “authorize not more than 12 nor fewer than eight permits for a marihuana retailer; three permits for a marihuana grower, three permits for a marihuana safety compliance facility; three permits for a marihuana processor and three permits for a marihuana secure transporter.”

Advocates for marijuana facilities say such businesses can benefit the community bringing investment and well-paying jobs.

Clinton Township Clerk Kim Meltzer has said that if the measure passes, the township board would then have to create an ordinance that complies with the number of establishments allowed in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

Meltzer said there has been no agreement regarding where the marijuana establishments would be located.

In other Macomb County ballot issues:

Countywide voters were asked to decide on a 1.9-mill, 10-year increase for the Macomb Intermediate School District. The levy would raise an additional $55 million per year. They also will vote on the 10-year, 0.2-mill regional tax renewal for the Detroit Institute of Arts that's also in the ballot in Wayne and Oakland counties.

In St. Clair Shores, Lakeview Public Schools asked voters to renew its non-homestead operating millage of 18 mills for four years, from 2021 to 2024. The tax raises $2.45 million a year for the district.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/10/macomb-county-election-results-march-2020/5004471002/