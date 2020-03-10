More than 2,700 people had registered to vote on election day as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, exercising a new right available to them after Michigan voters passed Proposal 3 in 2018.

The proposal guaranteed certain voting rights, including same day registration and no reason absentee voting. They are shifting the dynamics of voting and tallying the vote in cities across Michigan Tuesday during the first statewide election since the proposal passed.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned last week that an influx in absentee ballots, none of which could be counted before polls opened Tuesday, will likely result in delayed results in Michigan.

Dozens of Michigan State University students waited more than hour Tuesday, March 10, 2020 afternoon to register to vote in East Lansing for the state's presidential primary.

As of Tuesday morning, local clerks had reported to the Secretary of State that they had received 804,216 of the 993,814 absentee ballots issued for the presidential primary.

If Michigan experiences a total voter count similar to the record 2016 presidential primary, roughly 2.5 million, absentee voters would account for nearly a third of the overall vote.

In the 2016 primary, clerks received 446,944 ballots after issuing 503,389.

A Detroit News employee witnessed election workers Tuesday morning at St. Matthew’s Church in Detroit complaining about software issues that were delaying voters. When asked about the situation, Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey texted The Detroit News that "My IT Dept has not reported any such issues."

More than 36,000 people had spoiled an absentee ballot, many because they wanted to cast a new ballot since their initial preference for president had withdrawn from the race.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2,721 people had registered on Election Day. Prior to those election day registrations, the number of people registering to vote in the last 14 days before an election came in at 6,711.

Before Proposal 3 was approved in 2018, Michigan residents couldn't register to vote within 14 days of an election.

The new option led to lines in Ann Arbor and East Lansing clerk's offices Monday. Those waits increased significantly Tuesday in East Lansing.

Shortly after noon, more than 75 people, many of whom were Michigan State University students, were waiting more than an hour in line to register and vote absentee.

In other areas of the state, clerks juggled other challenges.

In Coloma Township, a vehicle accidentally drove into a polling station. No one was injured, according to the Secretary of State's office, and police were able to re-open the location shortly afterward.

A vehicle accidentally plowed into a Coloma Township polling station Tuesday, March 10, 2020. No one was injured and they were able to reopen the location shortly afterward, per the Secretary of State’s office. (Photo: Submitted)

