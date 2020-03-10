Most school issues in Oakland County found favor Tuesday with voters, with several money requests passing easily.

In the Farmington school district, voters approved borrowing $98 million over the next seven years to remodel, construct or equipment school buildings and facilities in the Oakland County district.

The bond issue passed with 69% voting yes. The district estimates $72.5 million will be spent on infrastructure needs, $20 million on technology and $5.5 million to replace buses.

While it may sound like a pricey proposition, school district spokeswoman Diane Bauman had said approval would result in a .1-mill decrease in debt millage — from the 2019 assessment of 3.3 mills to 3.2 mills.

In Ferndale, a pair of school tax issues passed easily, with more than three-quarters of voters approving.

The first, a $124.8 million, 30-year bond issue, will allow the district to build a new elementary school; construct additions, remodel existing school buildings and other facilities and property, including playgrounds, outdoor athletic fields and facilities.

The second is a a 2-mill, 16-year increase on businesses and commercial and rental properties that will raise $95,650 in its first year.

Bill Good, a spokesman for the 3,100-student school district, said a new elementary school, to house 600 K-2nd graders, will be built on the site of the Center for Advanced Studies and the Arts, on Rosewood Street in Oak Park. The new school, which would cost $25 million and open in fall 2022, would replace Ferndale Lower Elementary School.

According to a website promoting the bond issue, ferndaleforward.com, it would not result in a tax increase.

In the Clarkston Community Schools, voters approved an 8-mill, six-year increase for non-homestead property owners.

Mary Ellen Rowe, district spokeswoman, has said there would be no tax increase to homeowners but if the measure fails, the school system would lose $67,311 from its ’ general fund effective July 2020.

In the Pontiac school district, two money issues appeared to be passing easily.

With nearly 60% of precincts reporting, three-quarters of voters were approving a $147 million bond question for remodeling, equipping and furnishing school buildings. The issue, for no more than 30 years, would assess 2 mills in its first year.

By a similar margin, voters were passing a building and site sinking fund renewal of .8 mills for up to five years for construction and repair work. The tax would raise an estimated $2.1 million in 2021.

The district views approval of the two questions and the combined 2.8 mills as a millage decrease, since it will replace the current levy of 2.87 mills that expires with the summer 2020 tax bill. The new tax will begin in 2021. The owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 now paying $287 a year will see taxes drop slightly to $280 annually.

Huntington Woods voters approved a 3-mill, 25-year levy Tuesday to fund a pension and retirement program for the city's public safety workers.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the proposal passed with 66.7% voting yes. It was among numerous proposals facing Oakland County residents in the primary election.

Northville Public Schools voters appeared to be passing a sinking fund proposal of .9519 mills for five years. With more than 40% of precincts reporting, the tax was receiving a 72% yes voted. If approved, it is expected to raise more than $3 million in its first year.

The largest tax question in Oakland County was a $195 million school improvement bond in Birmingham public schools for remodeling and equipping existing school buildings and facilities. With more than a third of precincts counted, the issue was receiving a 78% yes vote.

The district’s annual tax level to cover its debt is expected to remain at the 3.8 mills levied in 2019.

The bond, to run no more than 20 years, would assess 0.47 mills in its first year. Approval would cost a taxpayer with a home with a state equalized valuation of $100,000 about $47 annually or $141 annually for a home valued at $300,000, according to Mark Dziatczak, district superintendent.

Voters in the Brandon school district were asked to approve borrowing $19.5 million, with an estimated rate of 0.83 mills for 20 years. Superintendent Matthew Outlaw said approval would mean an increase of $77.61 per year, or $6.47 a month, for a taxpayer with an $187,000 home.

Outlaw said if the bond question fails, essential projects will not be done, including work on roofs, parking lots, heating and cooling systems, playgrounds and a 70-year old elementary school, he said.

The Southfield school district had a 10-year replacement operating millage proposition on the ballot that would levy up to 20 mills on taxable properties, of which not more than 16.9698 mills may be imposed on principal residences, for 10 years.

Currently the district levies 14.9377 mills on homesteads. The last operating millage proposition was approved in 2013 and expires in June 2021.

School officials said there will be no increase in residential property taxes if the proposition is approved and no reduction if it fails. It is expected to generate $42.3 million in its first year. About half of the district’s operating expenses come from the operating millage.

In non-school questions, as elsewhere in Metro Detroit, all Oakland County voters will be asked to approve a 0.2-mill, $13.6 million tax for 10 years dedicated to the operation of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Bloomfield Township is seeking a 10-year millage renewal of 1.3 mills to generate up for $5.1 million that would go towards operating expenses for, but not limited to, its police and fire departments.

