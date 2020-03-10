President Donald Trump said he doesn’t need to be tested for the coronavirus, even after being in contact with Republicans who have quarantined themselves out of concern they might be infected.

“There’s no symptoms, no anything,” Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill, where he met with GOP lawmakers.

Trump said the White House doctor told him there wasn’t a reason for the president to be tested.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to reporters about the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Mark Meadows, the veteran Republican congressman from North Carolina who is taking over as Trump’s chief of staff, and Republican representatives Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, said Monday they had entered self-imposed quarantine.

Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar, both of Texas, had earlier announced they had isolated themselves. All the congressmen attended a political conference two weeks ago where they came into contact with a person who was discovered to have been infected.

Collins met Trump on Friday at the airport before a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and Gaetz flew to Washington from Orlando, Florida, with the president on Monday. Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday that he had tested negative for the virus but would remain in self-quarantine until Thursday.

