Washington — A U.S. House committee on Wednesday advanced bipartisan legislation meant to fix the federal law prohibiting female genital cutting.

The bill was introduced in response to a ruling by a federal judge in Michigan who declared the statute unconstitutional in 2018.

That ruling dealt a blow to the first-of-its-kind prosecution involving a Detroit-area doctor charged with cutting the genitals of two 7-year-old girls at a Livonia clinic.

Last year, the Trump administration determined it could not successfully appeal the judge's decision, saying the statute's wording was too weak to withstand challenge by the defendants.

Female genital mutilation, often abbreviated as FGM, is the ritual removal, scraping or cauterizing of all or part of a girl's genitals for non-medical reasons.

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday decried the Michigan ruling and urged swift action by Congress to remedy the problem.

"The practice of FGM violates girls and women's rights to sexual and reproductive health security and physical integrity, their right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and their right to life when the procedure results in death," said Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the bill's sponsor.

"We must protect them now as girls to give them a fighting chance."

The legislation aims to clarify the authority of Congress to make it a crime for any parent, guardian or caretaker to facilitate or consent to the procedure on a minor, or for anyone to perform the procedure or to transport a minor to undergo FGM.

It would boost the statutory maximum prison sentence for the crime from five to 10 years, and requires the attorney general, in consultation with other officials to submit an annual report to Congress on FGM.

Jackson Lee noted the text aims to explicitly tie the conduct at issue to Congress' authority to regulate interstate commerce.

Interstate commerce was one of the issues that Detroit U.S. District Court Judge Bernard Friedman raised in 2018, concluding that cutting girls' genitalia was not an economic activity but a form of physical assault — a local criminal activity for states to regulate and not Congress.

Friedman said that, while Congress may regulate interstate commerce, FGM does not appear to be a "commercial activity," as no money changed hands.

Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected an amendment by Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert who sought in part to revise the definition of FGM to eliminate exceptions for "medical" reasons.

"I'm concerned this will give some unscrupulous doctor who's looking to make money an opening to argue that performing FGM is done for for medical reasons," Gohmert said.

"Cleanliness and hygiene are frequently quoted as justifications for FGM. And those could be used as 'medical' reasons."

Jackson Lee said the updated definition for FGM included in the bill was adopted by the World Health Organization and had been vetted by human rights organizations fighting the practice.

