Joe Biden has won Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 20 pledged delegates at stake.

Democrats in Idaho are using a primary for the first time. They used a caucus in 2016 to pick Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee.

In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, photo, pedestrians and diners enjoy sunny weather in Boise, Idaho. Idaho's presidential primary on Tuesday could give an indication of the political leanings of all the newcomers to the state. (Photo: Keith Ridler, AP)

Officials have said switching to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants and play a role in the outcome.

President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the state in the November general election.

Idaho last year was the nation’s fastest-growing state, with close to 37,000 new residents boosting its population to nearly 1.8 million. That’s a 2.1% population increase.

Biden also won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.

