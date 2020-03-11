Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking communities to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by canceling or postponing large gatherings, reducing in-person gatherings in general, considering tele-work or tele-learn options, and limiting nonessential work.

Whitmer also has called for hospitals to limit visitors or implement screening measures.

“I urge all Michiganders to take these recommendations seriously and to share them with their friends, families, and coworkers,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“It’s on all of us to be safe and be smart for ourselves, our loved ones, our coworkers, and the public at large. We are encouraging schools, universities, businesses, and other organizations to use their best judgment about what steps are most appropriate to keep people safe and slow the spread of the disease.”

Whitmer on Wednesday was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the state health department, and Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.

The governor announced late Tuesday Michigan's first two coronavirus cases from Wayne and Oakland counties.

The tests confirming the cases involved an Oakland County woman with a recent history of international travel and a Wayne County man with a recent history of domestic travel, Khaldun said. Both middle-aged individuals are hospitalized, she said.

Khaldun said the state learned of the presumed positive results late Tuesday evening, "a couple of hours" before the 10:45 p.m. Tuesday broadcast. The tests still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, universities in Michigan moved Wednesday to cancel in-person classes in response to the state's first confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Photo: Malachi Barrett, AP)

Some Michigan K-12 school districts issued updates on Wednesday on how they are preparing for the impact of the virus now that it’s been confirmed in Michigan. There were no announcements of K-12 school closures or class suspensions as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Tri-County Alliance for Public Education, a coalition of K-12 school leaders, sent a letter Wednesday afternoon to state superintendent Michael Rice asking for guidance from the state Department of Education on how a potential short or long-term K-12 school shutdown would be handled by the state.

Robert McCann, executive director of the group, said districts are planning for potential disruptions to school activities should they become necessary.

McCann asked Rice and the Department of Education to address how it will handle standardized testing requirements, such as M-STEP and MME, in the event of closures; whether schools will be required to provide breakfast and lunch services to some students during a shutdown; and how students that lack internet access at home will be given access to online learning programs.

"Educators are becoming increasingly concerned about the department's preparedness should health officials recommend temporary school closures due to the COVID-19 virus," McCann said.

Michigan's largest school district, Detroit Public Schools Community District, with more than 50,000 students, will remain open. DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent parents an email on Wednesday morning saying the district is not in a "position or need" to cancel school.

"As you know, 'online learning' is not an at scale option for the vast majority of our students and families," Vitti said. "However, as a district, we are committed to ensure your health and safety and that of our students."

Vitti said he has directed all custodial teams to expand cleaning and disinfection work to include frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, handles and light switches daily. Additional supplies of hand soap and disinfectant solutions were also ordered and soap levels are now checked more frequently throughout the day.

The district has already canceled all student study abroad trips for the spring/summer but is not discontinuing participation in ongoing sport/academic tournaments or spring sports/extracurricular activities, Vitti said.

Dennis McDavid, superintendent of Oakland County’s Berkley School District, sent parents a letter via email saying the district has been working with its administrative team to plan for the “what ifs” of potential school closures, event and performance cancellations, online learning and more.

“We are working on logistics for every possible scenario,” McDavid said. “We are concerned about every child and staff and lost learning opportunities especially for those students who may not have internet connectivity at home. We are also thinking through online learning for our elementary-aged children and how this may differ from our secondary students.”

“As we prepare for these scenarios, which we hope and pray we don’t have to implement, we are asking you to also think through a plan for your family in the event schools were to close,” McDavid said. “To be clear, if we were to close schools, it would be in consultation with the Oakland County Health Division.”

Lake Orion Community Schools will remain in session but has suspended field trips, activities, events outside the district, athletic competitions and parent-teacher conferences.

The Bloomfield Hills school district also has suspended all field trips, assemblies and performances involving participation by the general public. It has canceled all conferences scheduled through spring break in April. It plans to continue athletic and academic competitions.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/11/michigan-coronavirus-update/5021280002/