Oakland County officials believe the county's only confirmed case of COVID-19, one of the first in the state, presented little to no exposure to others.

Within a day of arriving back to Michigan after international travel, the woman reported to the hospital, said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County.

The woman was tested Monday night and, roughly 24 hours later, the state announced she and a man in Wayne County who had recently traveled domestically were the state's first presumed positive results.

An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

The confirmation of the virus in Michigan prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Tuesday night and, on Wednesday morning, Michigan State University announced it would move all instruction online. The state is expected to announce further action Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials from the state and Wayne County did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.

The Oakland County patient is in good condition and is being held in a respiratory isolation unit at an undisclosed hospital, Faust said.

At least one of the patients confirmed positive Tuesday night is being treated at the University of Michigan Health System and is in stable condition, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Hospitals across the state have been preparing for a COVID-19 confirmation in Michigan for weeks, and many have activated emergency response plans, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

Hospitals treated COVID-19 patients are working to minimize "the risk of expsoure for all other patients and hospital employees," said Brian Peters, CEO for the association.

Oakland County will not release where the individual traveled to, but Faust said it was a country that, at the time, had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"The country they traveled to at that time had no positive cases of coronavirus report, which just tells you its everywhere now. It’s a global phenomenon," Faust said.

Oakland County is well positioned to address the case and the likelihood of additional ones, in part because of its experience stemming a measles outbreak last year, Faust said.

The county has evaluated 70 possible cases; 35 of which were not positive and 34 of which are currently under evaluation, Executive Dave Coulter said. Coulter partially activated the Oakland County Emergency Operation Center Wednesday morning to coordinate response.

"We know that this isn’t going to be the last case here so we encourage people to be cautious," Coulter said.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners recently approved roughly $500,000 to ensure the county has the resources it needs, but the question remains whether enough testing resources are available, Faust said.

"There are not adequate resources in the United States for all of the testing that could be done," he said.

Nationally, the number of case has risen to 998 in 38 states with 31 deaths, CDC Director Robert Redfield said Wednesday morning.

In Michigan, 57 individuals had tested negative for COVID-19 and 18 test results were pending as of Tuesday night.

Michigan public health officials since Jan. 31 have asked a total of 493 people to self-quarantine for 14 days due to travel to areas with a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to the state's data.

There are 87 people in isolation under active monitoring by county health departments in Michigan. The remainder were released after completing their 14 days of quarantine without showing symptoms.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC believes that symptoms might appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services activated the state's Community Health Emergency Coordination Center last month to coordinate with local health departments and medical providers.

Michigan can test for COVID-19 at the state laboratory in Lansing with a turnaround time of four hours per test. The testing that confirmed the cases in Wayne and Oakland counties was performed in the state lab.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/11/oakland-county-covid-19-patient-had-little-no-exposure-others/5020356002/