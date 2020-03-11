Turnout in Tuesday's presidential primary in Michigan surged as Democratic voters in polling places across the battleground state said they were motivated by a desire to take on President Donald Trump.

The Michigan Democratic Party said more than 1.5 million voters participated in the primary, in which former Vice President Joe Biden beat Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders by about 16 percentage points. The party labeled the turnout a "record" and "historic" in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Last night, Michigan saw a turnout explosion, setting a record for votes cast in a Michigan Democratic primary and increasing turnout by over 28.8% over 2016," Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said in a statement. She added that Democratic voters showed they’re ready to hold Trump accountable.

Buy Photo People line up at Grosse Pointe Park's Precinct 4 Tuesday morning as they sign in to receive their ballots. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to carry Michigan. He won the state against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by just 10,704 votes.

Clinton lost Michigan's primary in March 2016 to Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. In that race, 1.20 million people voted. While results aren't official yet in this year's race, the Michigan Secretary of State's current count of Democratic primary voters was 1.32 million with 82 of 83 counties reporting results. The Associated Press's tracking of results had the count at 1.58 million with 100% of precincts reporting.

"Democrats' motivation to vote is through the roof," said Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based consulting firm Grassroots Midwest. "And it really has been since the 2016 election. This is really just a continuation of what we saw in the 2018 election."

In 2018, Democratic voters in Michigan flipped two U.S. House seats that had been held by Republicans and elected Democrats as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

The turnout in the state's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday was a record, according to the Michigan Democratic Party. In 2008 — a year when many states saw high Democratic primary turnout — Barack Obama, who went on to win the nomination, didn't contest Michigan.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, shrugged off the Democratic results on Tuesday night.

"In the end, it doesn’t matter who emerges from their circus of a primary, President Trump’s record of success will carry him to victory here in Michigan and across our nation this November," Cox said in a statement.

But Democratic voters in multiple polling places in Michigan said it was a desire to find a candidate who could beat Trump that inspired them to cast a ballot Tuesday.

Steven Kirkwood stood outside the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church Of God in Detroit and said he voted for Biden as other voters moved in and out of the polling place on Tuesday evening.

"I think he might be the tougher fighter," Kirkwood said of why he selected Biden.

Julie Rambo of Southfield also backed Biden. Inside her polling pace at Hope United Methodist Church, a line of about 25 people were waiting to vote at about 5:30 p.m.

"He’s steady," Rambo said of Biden. "I think he knows the world because he spent eight years doing this."

Michigan's March presidential primary was also the first under new voting rules that allowed people to register to vote on Election Day and that allowed people to vote absentee without an excuse. Voters approved the changes to the Michigan Constitution in 2018.

Buy Photo From left, Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Cory Booker at the Joe Biden campaign event at Renaissance High School in Detroit on Mar. 9, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

While there is still "a lot of race to be run," Biden was able to put together the coalition on Tuesday that he'll need in November, said Hemond, the political consultant who has previously worked for Democrats in the Legislature.

Biden is currently leading in all of Michigan's 83 counties, according to results tracked by the Associated Press. He was able to win non-college educated white voters, black voters and college educated suburban white voters, Hemond said.

In Michigan's 2016 primary, Clinton won only 10 of the 83 counties against Sanders before losing in the general election.

"The key coalition of groups for Democrats is there if they run an appealing candidate," Hemond said.

