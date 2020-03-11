The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.

All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount on the day of the election.

But once that first update is released, election officials only provide an update once a day until all the late-arriving ballots are counted.

Workers wear gloves while handling ballots from the Washington state primary election, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

In the first batch of results released late Tuesday night, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are essentially tied – with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.

Most counties in Washington state will next provide an update about their results Wednesday.

