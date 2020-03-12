Joe Biden said in November that Sally Yates was on his list of potential running mates if he is nominated.

On Thursday, she returned the compliment by endorsing Biden.

“I am supporting Joe Biden for president because I trust him,” Yates said in a statement. “I trust him to always put the country’s interests before his own; to tell us the truth; to appeal to our best, not our worst, instincts; to unite rather than divide us; and to always treat the presidency as a privilege rather than an entitlement.”

In this May 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard Law School Class Day 2017 in Cambridge, Mass. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Yates endorsed Joe Biden. (Photo: Steven Senne, AP, File)

Yates, who was appointed deputy attorney general by Barack Obama, was fired by President Donald Trump just days after he was sworn in for refusing to defend the first iteration of his travel ban. Trump has repeatedly bashed her on Twitter as well.

Biden Up 44 Points Over Sanders in Florida (10:28 a.m.)

Joe Biden is up a staggering 44 points over Bernie Sanders in the Florida primary, according to a recent survey.

The University of North Florida poll found that 66% of likely Democratic voters favor former Vice President Biden in Tuesday’s primary, compared to just 22% for Senator Sanders.

“This is down to a two-man race and Biden is looking toward a blowout in Florida,” said Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida.

Two candidates who dropped out – former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren – got 2% each, while Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard got 1%.

(Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, also sought the Democratic presidential nomination. He endorsed Biden on March 4.)

The poll of 1,502 registered likely voters in Florida was taken March 5-10. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Biden to Give Rival Coronavirus Address (10:01 a.m.)

Joe Biden will give a speech on the coronavirus Thursday afternoon, setting up a clear moment to contrast with President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address.

The former vice president will give a 1 p.m. address from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

An aide to Biden said the speech wouldn’t be political and would offer ideas on the path ahead in fighting the virus. The aide said it was intended as a preview of the way Biden would act as president.

The speech comes the day after Trump gave an 11-minute speech on the outbreak from the Oval Office that drew criticism for misstating some of his administration’s own plans and putting a rosy outlook on the possibility of a treatment being developed soon.

On Tuesday, Biden and Democratic rival Bernie Sanders canceled upcoming rallies and large events, after public health officials warned that mass gatherings could spread the virus. The Trump campaign, meantime, postponed a Catholics for Trump event in Milwaukee that it had just announced.

Coming Up

Guam will hold a convention on March 14, Northern Mariana will hold a caucus on March 14-15.

Democratic candidates debate again on March 15 in Phoenix.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will hold primaries on March 17.

