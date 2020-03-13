Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the state had confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12.

The governor said she expects more presumed positive tests as the state continues to expand its testing capacity.

"Even if you feel healthy and are asymptomatic, you can unknowingly be carrying and spreading the virus," she said. "Assume that you are and take these orders seriously.”

The cases and any details currently available on the new patients are listed below. The state and local health departments largely are not releasing the hometowns of the individuals to protect their privacy.

Ingham County: 1 person

A senior citizen who had been on a cruise tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The woman is in isolation at a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Ingham County Health Department.

Officials are assessing who she may have been in contact with and monitoring them for symptoms.

Kent County: 3 people

Three Kent County residents — two women and one man — who had a history of international travel tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, March 12.

Montcalm County: 1 person

A Montcalm County woman who had traveled internationally tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Oakland County: 3 people

An Oakland County woman who traveled abroad internationally tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. She is in isolation at a hospital and is in good condition. She is believed to have little to no exposure to other Oakland County residents after leaving her plane.

Two Oakland County men, one with a history of domestic travel and another who had not traveled recently, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Oakland County on Thursday distributed a list of locations the men visited, including airports, restaurants, stores and sporting arenas, to alert those who may have been exposed in those locations and who may begin to feel symptoms.

The list of dates and locations are posted here.

St. Clair County: 1 person

A St. Clair County man who had a history of domestic travel tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. He is in stable condition at his home, where he is isolated. The man "took proper precautions" and had "minimal contact" with others, according to the St. Clair County Health Department.

Washtenaw County: 2 people

A Washtenaw County woman and man, one who traveled domestically through New York and another that traveled internationally through Europe, were diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

Health officials are determining who may have had contact with the individuals.

Wayne County: 1 person

A Wayne County man who had a history of traveling domestically was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday. The man is in isolation at University Hospital in Ann Arbor and is a resident of Livonia, the city announced.

The city and county are determining who he may have come into contact with.

Workers at Travelers Tower in Southfield were informed the man was in the building on March 4 and started to experience symptoms on Sunday, according to an email from building management obtained by The Detroit News.

