Lansing — An unprecedented three-week shutdown of Michigan schools could spur action from the State Legislature as early as next week but also lingering dilemmas that will be resolved over time.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday night that school buildings will be shuttered from March 16 through April 5 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has been linked to 36 deaths nationally. Twelve individuals in Michigan have tested positive, and there have been no deaths from the virus in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and announces the closure of schools in Michigan from March 16, 2020, through April 5, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

Now, state officials will have to decide whether to shorten the number of school days required this year, whether thousands of hourly school employees will be paid during the closure and how to handle student assessments that were scheduled for the spring.

"Right now, we have more questions than answers," said Peter Spadafore of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators. "I think the Legislature is probably in the same boat. This is in uncharted territory for all of us."

Michigan schools have more than 200,000 employees and educate about 1.5 million students, according to the state's Center for Educational Performance and Information.

The state budget that funds schools requires them to have 180 days "of pupil instruction." Six days can be forgiven for situations outside of the control of school authorities. In 2019, lawmakers provided additional exceptions because of unusually cold weather that led to mass school cancellations in the winter.

State Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis, chairman of the House Appropriations School Aid Subcommittee, said he voted against the cold weather exceptions in 2019 but would support exceptions this year because of the coronavirus closures.

"This is the most appropriate situation you could have to do a blanket reprieve of days," Miller said.

Michigan State Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis (Photo: Michigan House Republicans)

Such a policy change could come as quickly as next week, Miller and others said Friday.

On Tuesday, the Michigan House approved a general supplemental spending bill and an education-focused supplemental spending bill. On Thursday, the Senate only approved the general bill. That means the education bill could still be revised and sent quickly to the governor.

The education spending bill could be used as a "vehicle" to solve emerging "problems" related to schools and the coronavirus, said Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"Obviously, things are rapidly changing," Hertel told reporters Thursday afternoon, hours before Whitmer announced the temporary school closures.

Remaining questions include whether the final bill will feature language that requires school districts to pay hourly workers who are off the job while schools are closed for three weeks.

There are thousands of individuals whose pay could be affected by the closure, said Steven Rzeppa, communications and political director for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 25. The union represents bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals who work in schools.

"The school closings bring concerns that it may cause personal and financial hardship to hourly school support staff," said Lawrence Roehrig, president of AFSCME Council 25.

AFSCME hopes the Legislature approves language to guarantee the workers' pay "as soon as possible," Rzeppa said.

Asked about the pay issue, Miller noted he has a neighbor who is a single mother and a school bus driver.

"That’s a problem I really understand," said Miller, a former teacher.

During a Thursday press conference, Whitmer said the state is also examining what to do about students who depend on school for two meals each day.

This image from the Michigan Department of Education shows current student testing windows for the coming months. Many of the windows open in April days after a three-week closure of Michigan schools because of the coronavirus is expected to end. (Photo: Michigan Department of Education)

Then, there's the murkier topic of school assessments that help monitor student academic growth and inform education policy decisions. In many cases, the window for schools to offer the assessments cover April and May. In some cases, schools are losing three weeks of in-class instruction time directly ahead of the key assessments. In other cases, schools are losing two weeks because their spring break falls during the closure.

The state's M-STEP English Language Arts assessment is tied to a controversial law, approved in 2016, that stops third graders from moving to fourth grade if they read a grade level behind beginning this school year. Currently, the window for schools to offer third graders the M-STEP goes from April 27 through May 22, according to a state schedule.

Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, a former teacher, said she's requested bills to forgive the instruction days lost because of the three-week closure and do away with the mandatory retention requirement for this year because of the coronavirus.

Two or three weeks of lost instruction are too much to allow the retention policy to take effect, she said.

"It’s going to be a nightmare for testing," Polehanki said of the closure.

During the Thursday press conference, Whitmer said state officials will "grapple" with the question of what to do about standardized testing, like other states are amid the outbreak of illness.

If students don't take the reading test, they aren't eligible for retention, said Spadafore, associate executive director for advocacy and communications for the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators.

But he added that the Legislature and Michigan Department of Education will need to figure out the assessment issue.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/13/virus-closures-unsettles-michigan-school-calendar-student-testing/5041800002/