Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will close all dine-in locations, including bars and restaurants, by 3 p.m. Monday to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a spokeswoman confirmed.

But the facilities can remain open for delivery and takeout, said Whitmer's spokeswoman Tiffany Brown.

The closures come as other states move toward the same restrictions and the morning after the state of Michigan announced 20 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 53.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and announces the closure of schools in Michigan from March 16, 2020, through April 5, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

Whitmer said Sunday that photos of college students packing bars after university closures Wednesday were "incredibly disturbing" and said the state planned to take additional action.

Michigan joins Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington state and New York City as places that ordered a stop to dine-in service.

Whitmer last week closed K-12 schools and implemented a ban on groups larger than 250 people to prevent spread.

Effective at 3PM, we are temporarily shutting down bars, restaurants, and other establishments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/S2L7qXI7DH — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) March 16, 2020

According to the National Restaurant Association, Michigan has nearly 450,000 bar and restaurant workers.

The state announced 20 news cases Sunday of COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the total to 53 people infected with the new coronavirus.

Associated Press contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/16/whitmer-orders-dine-locations-closed-3-p-m-monday/5057299002/