People are showing up for the Democratic presidential primary at Ohio polling places that are closed because of the coronavirus threat.

Certified public accountant Brian Anaya walked up to his polling place early Tuesday morning only to learn the election had been called off after all.

Jefferson County Elections arrive to pack up the polling place at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Wintersville, Ohio, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ohio's primary voting was postponed amid coronavirus concerns. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Anaya tells The Columbus Dispatch he heard about a judge’s ruling that the election would go forward but not that the state health director had responded by closing the polls on the grounds of a health emergency. Anaya says his wife was uncomfortable going to the polls anyway.

Voting is going ahead in Arizona, Illinois and Florida despite virus fears. But election officials in an Illinois county are encouraging poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the floor every 6 feet so voters can keep their distance while waiting in line because of the virus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to widen his lead over Sanders in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/17/people-showing-closed-ohio-polling-places/111430722/