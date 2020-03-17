President Donald Trump targeted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Tuesday morning tweet after the first-term governor criticized the federal response to coronavirus, calling it “mind-boggling.”

Whitmer’s appearance on MSNBC Tuesday morning came a day after the Democrat appeared on the same network and chided Trump to “step up” his coronavirus response, prohibit non-essential travel and declare a national disaster to free up federal funding.

On Tuesday, Whitmer again criticized the federal response, noting the state needed respirators, personal protection equipment, ventilators and more test kits but was told it would have to work around the federal government. She called the response “mind-boggling.”

"The federal government did not take this seriously enough and now its on us to make sure we’re doing everything we can based on the best facts and science available," Whitmer said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on MSNBC speaking about coronavirus measures. (Photo: MSNBC)

The state is reaching out to private partners to supplement supplies, but still needed help from the federal government, Whitmer said.

"We’re pulling out all the stops here in Michigan," Whitmer said. "We've got businesses here in Michigan that are redoubling their efforts to make sure that we're able to access all of the kinds of equipment that we need, but we need the federal government to work. We need respirators and ventilators and personal protection equipment. We need more test kits and the resources to process those test kits in a quick expedited manner.”

Trump fired back minutes later:

Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!” the Republican president said in a tweet.

He followed that tweet a few minutes later with assurances of the White House’s collaborations with affected states.

“Federal Government is working very well with the Governors and State officials. Good things will happen! #KILLTHEVIRUS.”

Whitmer responded on Twitter by listing a timeline of actions she's taken in Michigan in the past week and a half.

"Now that I’ve got your attention, Mr. President – attack tweets won’t solve this crisis," she wrote on Twitter. "But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would."

Now that I’ve got your attention, Mr. President - attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would.



FYI - here’s what I’ve done so far ⬇️ https://t.co/LZkN0U490p — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 17, 2020

In the week since Michigan confirmed its first coronavirus cases, Whitmer has declared a state of emergency, closed all K-12 schools, limited assemblies to 50 people and closed all bars and restaurants.

When asked Tuesday whether she planned to issue a shelter in place order throughout the state, Whitmer said she had no plans to do so yet.

The state has expressed concern, however, that it had too few testing kits to adequately gauge the spread of the virus in Michigan. On Monday, state health officials indicated they had a little more than an eight-day supply of COVID-19 testing materials.

The Michigan Republican Party said Trump "is right" and defended his response to the coronavirus, noting his Friday declaration of a national emergency, public-private partnerships to expand testing and tax credits for eligible businesses.

“The governor does the people of Michigan a great disservice going on national television, and playing partisan politics during a time of crisis,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a statement, accusing the governor of posturing to secure a spot as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate. Whitmer has denied she's interested in the position.

“...President Trump has overseen an aggressive and thorough federal response to this pandemic, and I applaud his actions throughout this rapidly unfolding situation.”

Democratic lawmakers came to the governor's defense Tuesday, with U.S. Rep. Andy Levin calling the attack from Trump "downright Orwellian."

"...⁦‪@GovWhitmer‬⁩ has been everything Trump hasn’t been: steady, transparent, collaborative, brave and proactive. Drop the attacks and focus on working to protect our people," Levin tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn also defended Whitmer's actions in Michigan.

Look up leadership in the dictionary and you’ll see a picture of Governor Whitmer. She’s working with me 24 hours a day to keep Michiganders safe and provide resources during this time. https://t.co/ZtjyKFBG8h — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 17, 2020

"Look up leadership in the dictionary and you’ll see a picture of Governor Whitmer," Dingell said in a tweet. "She’s working with me 24 hours a day to keep Michiganders safe and provide resources during this time."

Rep. Dan Killdee called Trump's attack "childish."

"Instead of online attacks, the President should focus on getting his day job done: more tests, more personal protective equipment, more respirators for states. NOW," Kildee said in a tweet.

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed

