Washington — Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 after going to a hospital in Michigan last week with a fever and flu-like symptoms, the RNC said.

"On the advice of her doctor, @GOPChairwoman was administered a test for COVID-19. That test has fortunately come back negative," RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We encourage all Americans to follow @CDCgov guidance to protect themselves and their communities, and applaud the Trump administration’s continued actions to keep our country safe."

McDaniel, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, went to her local hospital Friday night and tested negative for the flu and strep, so her doctor recommended testing for the virus, Ahrens had said.

She and her family were quarantining themselves in their home in Northville at the advice of physicians.

The RNC was contacting people that McDaniel remembered coming into contact with in recent days “out of an abundance of caution,” Ahrens said Saturday.

Those she came into contact with included President Donald Trump. McDaniel was with Trump at three events in the week prior to her doctor visit. Trump was tested over the weekend, and the result was negative, the White House said.

Some critics had grumbled on social media that McDaniel was able to get tested, while others have struggled to get tested amid a shortage of testing kits in Michigan.

Michigan has confirmed 110 coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state a week ago, including the first death Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has temporarily closed all K-12 schools and shuttered all dine-in eateries, performance venues, indoor sports facilities, movie theaters, recreation centers, libraries and gyms to slow the disease's spread.

To encourage "social distancing," federal health authorities have urged Americans to work from home, avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and skip non-essential travel and shopping trips.

