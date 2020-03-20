The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan jumped over 60% or by more than 200 cases Friday for a new statewide total of 549, according to the state website.

Three people, all Wayne County residents, died in Michigan earlier this week after testing positive from the virus: A Southgate man and two Detroit women. There were no more deaths reported Friday.

Cars line up at a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection center Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph, Mich. (Photo: Don Campbell, AP)

The newest results reflect totals as of 10 a.m. Friday. The latest results appeared to drop 10 cases from the prior day from the cumulative total.

Constant adjustments are being made to the cumulative tally because of mistakes such as a case being entered into the system twice, according to the state. When the mistake is discovered, it is removed from the system, affecting the overall tally, said Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the new cases spread across 11 counties, 92%, or 207 cases, are located within Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties in Metro Detroit. In outstate, there are five new cases in Kent County, two in Livingston County, two in Midland County, three in St. Clair County and two in Washtenaw County.

Of the cumulative 549 positive cases across 20 counties, 88% of the cases are located within the Metro Detroit counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

Of the total confirmed positive cases, 51% are men and 49% are woman. More than three-quarters of those infected are over the age of 40.

Michigan's number of confirmed cases more than tripled Thursday in part due to the inclusion of private lab data for the first time. Friday's results included those from the state lab, hospital labs and commercial labs.

Henry Ford Health System started Friday releasing the results of its COVID-19 testing in what the Detroit-based health provider called a transparency move.

The growing tally in Michigan comes as health care facilities across the state prepare for more and more of those with underlying conditions who test positive to swell hospital numbers.

Through executive orders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has cleared regulatory hurdles for hospitals to begin adding beds and adding staff to address that increase.

On Friday, she issued an executive order requiring health care facilities and dental offices to halt all non-essential procedures to free up space and resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

