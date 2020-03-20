U.S. Secretary State Michael Pompeo warned that Americans abroad should arrange to immediately return home, as the country tightens border restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“U.S. citizens who reside in the United States should arrange for their immediate return to the United States unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an extended period of time,” Pompeo said at a White House news conference on Friday.

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

“If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may well be substantially interrupted,” he added. “This means that all international travel from U.S. citizens should be avoided.”

Pompeo’s remarks came shortly after Trump announced that Mexico would join Canada in partnering with the U.S. to restrict “non-essential” travel across the northern and southern borders. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the restrictions would be in place for at least 30 days.

Wolf also said that undocumented migrants would be turned away from the borders effective at midnight Friday, regardless of whether they are attempting to claim asylum in the U.S.

