The state announced a fifth death linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan Saturday.

The individual was a Detroit woman in her 90s, according to the Detroit health department. The department declined to release any other information as to date of death, place of hospitalization or any underlying conditions.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by 238 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 787.

The new cases include 193 in the Metro Detroit counties of Oakland, Wayne and Macomb. Overall, confirmed cases in those counties make up 86% of the cumulative total throughout the state.

Numbers in those counties continue to rise at a faster rate than other areas of Michigan. But Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Friday there is not enough data yet to determine if the higher numbers there are simply because more people are being tested or proof that those areas have a higher occurrence than elsewhere in the state.

Out state, testing has shown confirmed coronavirus cases in 14 other counties including one in Barry County, two in Berrien County, one in Calhoun County, one in Clare County, six in Genesee County, and nine in Kent County.

The number of counties reporting confirmed cases has risen from 15 in Wednesday's data to 27 on Saturday.

Of the 787 cases, 51% are men and 49% are women. Three-quarters of the state's cumulative cases involve individuals over the age of 40.

As of Saturday, five people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Besides the death announced Saturday, the deceased so far have had underlying conditions. They include a Southgate man in his 50s, an 81-year-old Detroit woman, a Detroit woman in her 50s, and a 50-year-old Oakland County man.

