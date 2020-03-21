Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce, an association that represents more than 5,000 businesses, has asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer not to issue a blanket stay-at-home order "at this time."

Governors in California, Illinois and New York have already issued orders to keep people at home unless they have essential reasons for leaving in order to stem the spread of COVID-19, a virus that health officials worry could overwhelm hospitals. On Friday, Whitmer said Michigan is not at the point "where a shutdown is needed."

Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber, wrote a letter to Whitmer on Friday recommending, "at this time," against an order "that most if not all 877,000 businesses in Michigan should be closed while a select few are allowed to stay open."

"We cannot risk a disruption in the supply chain or a break in the distribution cycle," Studley wrote. "In addition, many businesses have non-interruptible operations and those operations need to be protected as we move forward.

"Finally, we would urge you to allow businesses to continue operations unless there is a high public health risk to employees or the general public."

For many businesses, an order to cease operations on anything less than 72 hours notice "would be impractical and impose severe hardship on the company’s employees, customers and operations," the letter continued.

"As governors in other states are considering or have issued 'shelter-in-place' or 'stay-at-home” orders, we strongly urge you that you approach any similar order for Michigan as a last resort," Studley added.

Whitmer told The Detroit News on Thursday that she was not considering ordering residents to shelter in place in the near future.

"I am not. I want to be very clear about that. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about that lately,” the governor said in a Thursday interview.

But businesses are concerned that as COVID-19 spreads, Whitmer may have to reconsider. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 200 new cases had been confirmed in the state, pushing the cumulative total to 787.

Whitmer has already issued orders to shutter Michigan's schools, ban public gatherings of more than 50 people and to close bars, movie theaters and dine-in service at restaurants.

The efforts to limit the spread of the virus have had negative economic effects already. From Monday through Wednesday, more than 55,000 Michigan residents filed unemployment claims, a 1,500% increase over what would normally be expected, according the state.

In an interview on Friday, Studley said the Michigan Chamber had been receiving frequent calls from panicked businesses trying to keep their workers employed during the health crisis. An order that people stay at home would make a bad economic situation worse, he argued.

Others see the matter differently. The Committee to Protect Medicare, a political group led by a Michigan doctor, called for a national shelter-in-place order on Friday night.

Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency physician from Spring Lake who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House as a Democrat in 2018, is executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare.

“We cannot afford to allow COVID-19 to spread unchecked," Davidson said in a statement. "We must do everything we can to keep as many people as possible physically separated from each other."

