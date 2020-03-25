Joe Biden criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, going after a key swing-state ally of President Donald Trump.

In a press release sent Wednesday morning, the former vice president said that DeSantis needed to provide “science-based action” on the pandemic, noting that he has not gone as far as the governors of New York, Illinois and California.

“While other large states continue to take strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not,” he said. “I urge Governor DeSantis to let the experts speak to the public and explain why this is the case.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis updates media in the state's response to the coronavirus in Tuesday, March, 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has refused to follow the lead of other states that have issued broad shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus, instead shifting the onus to outside travelers whom he blames for bringing COVID-19 into Florida. (Photo: Brendan Farrington, AP)

DeSantis, who won in 2018 after running ads in which he read “The Art of the Deal” to his young children, has taken a less aggressive approach to coronavirus than his peers, even as the number of cases in Florida has topped 1,200.

On Monday, he said he would not order residents to stay at home, saying that would cause a surge in unemployment, instead announcing that any visitors to the state from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

