Wearing pink Latex gloves, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, was ruled out of order during a Friday speech on the House floor about the $2.2 trillion relief package to help workers and businesses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stevens' speech started out normally. Then, as she ran out of her allotted time of one minute, she began shouting her remarks, requested 30 more seconds and mentioned the gloves she was wearing.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, was ruled out of order during a speech on the House floor about the coronavirus relief package on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo: Screenshot)

Stevens yelled she was wearing the gloves "not for personal attention." The individual running the Democratic-controlled House proceedings repeatedly struck his gavel.

"I rise for every American who is scared right now," Stevens continued as other lawmakers on the floor began shouting.

"The gentle lady is out of order," the person running the proceedings said.

Eventually, Stevens was granted 30 more seconds to speak at the request of House Majority Leader U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland. Stevens continued but much of what she said was indecipherable because of the commotion on the floor. She mentioned "wars and flus past" and "darkness."

"Our country loves you to our doctors and our nurses," Stevens said.

The freshman lawmaker added that she wore the gloves "to tell every American not to be afraid."

.@RepHaleyStevens: "To our doctors and nurses,I wear these latex gloves to tell every American, do not be afraid."



"The gentle lady from Michigan is out of order." pic.twitter.com/iRCKW2pLZ6 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020

Stevens was eventually ruled out of order.

"The gentle lady from Michigan is no longer recognized," the person running the floor concluded before a Republican lawmaker began speaking.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, was smiling, and Stevens sat down next to her for a minute afterward, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported on Twitter.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was smiling and Stevens sat down next to her for a minute afterward — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

The day before, Stevens tweeted that she had "so many words ringing from my heart for my constituents right now."

"I can’t wait to represent you #MI11 at this critical moment for our nation," she wrote. "See you tomorrow with bells and latex gloves on."

This isn’t the first time that Stevens has gotten attention for public comments.

An October 2019 town hall on curbing gun violence turned contentious as protesters at the Commerce Township gun club, where the event was held interrupted Stevens and other lawmakers, some of whom repeatedly shouted “NRA” in reference to the National Rifle Association.

At one point, Stevens responded, “This is why the NRA has got to go.”

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/27/democratic-rep-haley-stevens-ruled-out-order-stimulus-speech/2925052001/